I have been waiting for a chance to talk about our connection with New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge.
Now is as good a time as any. And perhaps there is no better place to start than aboard a raft, floating down the Altamaha River.
These were no ordinary rafts. And those were no ordinary men who crewed them. These were heady times along the Altamaha basin and on the Georgia Coast where the river meets the sea.
It was the 1870s and much of the South was still trying to pull itself out of the ashes of defeat in the Civil War (1861-65), starting over in a post-Antebellum world. But Georgia had tall pines in the interior and deep ports on the coast. The growing nation, indeed the world, demanded timber. Former Confederates and freedmen alike would find work in Georgia’s lucrative new enterprise.
Soon lumber mills were creating a buzz of activity around Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. Within a decade, several sawmills would be operating there along the Frederica River as well as on the Brunswick River. The Dodge lumber mill (later Hilton-Dodge) would rise to become the nation’s third largest, “capable of handling one hundred twenty-five thousand feet per day,” wrote devoted local historian Margaret Davis Cate (1888-1961).
But it all started with those resourceful Darts, one of Brunswick’s founding families, with lead characters in virtually every historic local era going back to the Revolutionary War. Urbanus Dart and sons Jacob and William began operating the Gascoigne Mills in 1874.
According to Cate, “This mill cut the timbers used in building the ... “
But wait. We’re getting ahead of ourselves. Back to that raft far inland on the Atlamaha River. Vast expanses of tall pine filled Georgia’s interior. Sawmills were were up and ready to convert that pine to lumber along our waterfronts. Ships from Europe and throughout the nation would soon crowd our shores.
Just one minor detail. Point A and Point B. How was all that interior pine going to reach our coastal ports?
No, they were not going to bring the logs down by raft. The logs were the raft. Troops of men wielding axes and saws felled the trees, which were forwarded to the river bank along tram rail systems. “The timbers were then made into great rafts, with about fifty logs to a raft, and floated down the Atlamaha River to Darien,” Cate wrote.
These were no haphazard collection of logs hoisted together with rope, according to Cate. The things had a bow. It started with piece of hickory or oak a couple of feet high and known as the “pin.” It was set upright at the fore. Two long “timbers” were attached to the pin, forming the raft’s outer framework. “Logs were tightly jammed into the V-shaped bow and the space filled with more logs until a firm compact raft was formed,” Cate wrote.
Another piece of upright wood rose a few feet at the stern to form an aft pin. Long pieces of pine cut slim to serve as oars or rudders were attached to each. Typically, it took a pilot and two helpers to handle these rafts.
With much choreography, sweeping the oars back and forth across the deck, the crew maneuvered these rafts through the many tight turns and broad bends in the river. Each man carried a sturdy rope, used to lasso a shoreline stump or other solid object that might slow or stop the raft’s downriver momentum.
Dirt was thrown on top of boards on the wood deck for heat and cook fires. Cornmeal, bacon, coffee and plugs of chewing tobacco were provided. Most men carried a rifle. They hunted and fished along the way to supplement the groceries onboard.
The crews tied up at night. So congested was the timber raft traffic on the Altamaha and that crews often called out to each other on quiet nights, passing gossip and exchanging information.
“The trip from the upper Atlamaha River covered a distance of about 200 miles and took about a week,” Cate wrote. “Upon arrival at Darien, the rafts were delivered to the log booms where they were stored until needed by the mills.”
Unkempt and shaggy, these hardy men caught a train for home, the clanging of the cook pans and axes they draped over themselves blending fittingly with an essence of heavy woodsmoke.
Steamboats towed the logs through inland waterways from Darien to the mills at St. Simons. There ships from around the world waited to load cut timber from the mills. The ballast rocks stowed in the holds of European ships for the Atlantic crossing were dumped into the Frederica River, opposite the Gascoigne Bluff shore. The island that emerged — and is still there today — was once known as “Little Europe,” according to Cate.
“Vessels from the ports of our Atlantic coast, and from Europe as well, lined the wharves at Gascoigne Bluff to load their cargoes,” Cate wrote.
African-Americans, many newly free, comprised to bulk of the workforce that performed the heavy lifting and loading. It was done with much efficiency, unity and gusto. “These stevedores were strong, husky men and they handled the large timbers with skill,” Cate wrote.
Call and response singing echoed across the bluff. The musical accompaniment that drove the tempo of their work had a pleasing effect on those within earshot. “Pay Me My Money Down,” a song that has been covered by everyone from Bruce Springsteen to the Kingston Trio, took root on the docks at Gascoigne Bluff, Cate noted.
“As the leader sang a line of the chanty the men joined in the next line and at the proper time all pulled together in perfect unison,” she wrote. The paying jobs at the island’s sawmills turned former slaves into property owners — land that in some cases remains in the hands of their ancestors throughout St. Simons still today.
An enterprising black foreman with a good crew could command his own contracts at the loading docks. “Such a ‘boss man stevedore’ often became well to do and was highly regarded by the citizens of the community,” Cate wrote.
Many of those newly-loaded ships were headed for New York City, especially in the early days of the Georgia timber boom. You see, lumber from these mills comprised much of the Brooklyn Bridge, construction of which began in 1870 and took 13 years to complete.
“Most of the timber used in the bridge’s construction, including in the caissons, came from mills at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island, Georgia,” according to a Wikipedia entry on the bridge. Particularly, much of the wood came from the Dart family’s original mill, Cate noted.
The bridge’s chief engineer, Washington Roebling, insisted on Georgia pine for the herculean airtight caissons that would support the structure’s 300 foot tall granite towers, according to the book, Coastal Nature, Coastal Culture.
The book quotes Roebling as saying, “the yellow pine timber was selected especially for that purpose.”
And if you don’t believe that, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.