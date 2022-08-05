Grover Coe Fohm’s property tax bill for 1608 Reynolds St. was $5 — in 1873.

Deborah Riner, the building’s current owner, wishes her taxes were that low.

More from this section

And they call it puppy love

And they call it puppy love

Theirs was an old-fashioned romance. Unlike many millennial love stories today unfolding on the likes of Bumble or Match.com, they were set up by their parents.