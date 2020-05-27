The Historic Brunswick Foundation is renewing its energy supply and purpose with a new board of directors.
Charles Day, the foundation’s executive director, said the mission to help preserve, restore and revitalize historic buildings, sites and neighborhoods in the city remains the same.
Day, who moved to Brunswick two years ago, said he was unaware of the problems the foundation had with its unsuccessful effort to save the Dart house from demolition several years ago.
Day, an architect, said he tried to form an organization of professionals that could help support and preserve the city’s historic buildings. He learned such an organization already existed but members were no longer active, even though they continued to file all the paperwork to keep from going defunct, he said.
“They were disheartened about the Dart house,” he said. “After the Dart house, the wind went out of their sails.”
Day said former board members had no problem appointing him as executive director. He suggested giving the foundation a fresh start with entirely new membership, and they agreed.
“We aim to be seen as a community resource to historic property owners and developers,” he said. “We are not the historic preservation board for the city, but we will be working closely with them.”
Seven new foundation members will be a resource for people seeking advice on the best ways to make improvements on historic structures. They will learn about the challenges of owning an older home or building with plaster walls, older heating systems and other features seldom seen in newer homes.
“If people have general questions, we’re a resource,” he said. “Historic structures are their own beasts.”
The growing interest in developing downtown Brunswick made it important for an organization that can play a role in the city’s future while preserving the past.
“Development can be beneficial or detrimental to the historical context of the community,” Day said. “We are fortunate in the sense that so far we have had developers that have been invested in our community for a while and understand this relationship or have come into the area and have teamed up with professionals that have been long residents of the community.”