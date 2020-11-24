The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a grant of more than $71,000 to help reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities on local roads.
The grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will be used to purchase additional equipment to help enforce traffic laws, said Capt. Larry Bruce, a spokesman for the Camden sheriff’s office.
It will enable deputies to provide a higher level of traffic enforcement, especially during heavy traffic periods such as during the upcoming holidays.
The funding is part of a state program to make roads and highways safer for motorists.
“The loss of one life on our roads is too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” said Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The goal is to have zero traffic deaths anywhere in the nation, and the goal is achievable through education and enforcement campaigns, he said.
Sheriff Jim Proctor said his deputies will confute high-visibility patrols and multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoints in coordination with highway safety officials periodically.
“The partnership we have developed with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is providing us highway safety resources that we need to help keep the citizens and visitors of Camden County safe on our roadways,” Proctor said. “We are very appreciative to Mr. Poole and his team for their commitment to highway safety in Georgia.”