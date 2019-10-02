Residents of neighborhoods along U.S. Highway 82 and Old Cypress Mill Road turned out in force Tuesday night to oppose developments near their homes.
The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission heard from opponents of a future land use map amendment and zoning request for a property at 3600 U.S. Highway 82 to allow the construction of a new heavy equipment service and retail business, Flint Equipment Company.
Planning commissions do not make final decisions on zoning changes and instead only make recommendations to the Glynn County Commission.
Currently, the future land use map, or FLUM, lists the area as low-density residential in character. The property in question is zoned local commercial, which allows vehicle service stations but not open-yard sales or storage of equipment.
According to Chris Amos, the agent representing the company, the owner wished to rezone the property to highway commercial and to limit the uses of the property strictly to his business — heavy equipment service and retail.
Also, the owner was simply asking to rezone the portion of land on the south side of the railroad tracks that run through the property, Amos said.
The property on the north side would be left as-is and either deeded to the nearby homeowners’ association or a land trust of some sort, he said.
Homeowners in Majestic Oaks felt the business posed a threat to the peace and character of the nearby neighborhood.
“If you’re so impressed with the big red area up there 10 miles from where I live, then get some property next to it,” said neighborhood resident James Hardin, referring to an area on the FLUM further north that was zoned for industrial.
“This is not the type of business that needs a particular location ... I don’t see the need to put it so close to residential.”
Amos later corrected Hardin, saying the industrial park was three miles north of Majestic Oaks. Hardin said that didn’t change his point.
Many more residents echoed Hardin’s sentiment. Amos noted Majestic Oaks’ zoning allows light commercial activity.
Miriam McGraw, another resident of the neighborhood, read off a list of the types of businesses allowed, saying they were far removed from a heavy equipment company.
Amos also noted that no one in Majestic Oaks lives immediately adjacent to the property and that the amount of traffic it would bring would be very little compared to regular Highway 82 traffic.
Some more residents contradicted Amos, however, saying the property is closer to the neighborhood than he was suggesting and that the impact on traffic would be noticeable.
MPC members ultimately voted to deny the FLUM amendment 4-2, with commissioners Bill Edgy and Missy Neu against the motion to deny.
Two separate motions to approve and to deny the rezoning request tied 3-3. Edgy, Neu and Commissioner Gary Neville were in favor of the rezoning.
A tie means no official action and is not much different from a denial.
In other business, the planning commission approved a site plan for a 240-unit apartment complex called Coastal Club Apartments on Old Cypress Mill Road.
Planning commissions have final authority over site plans, although a denial can be appealed to the Glynn County Commission.
Residents of nearby neighborhoods, including Cypress Run and Moss Creek Villas, raised concerns with drainage, lighting and traffic.
Bert Etheridge and Russel Frank with Roberts Civil Engineering as well as one of the development’s owners assured them that they were taking all necessary precautions.
Etheridge said upgrades would be made to Old Cypress Mill Road to accommodate the increased traffic, while the drainage system they were planning to put in place would improve conditions for adjacent properties.
All lights would be facing inward toward the center of the development, Frank said.
He added that the back sides of the buildings would not have lights.
Another resident said she was concerned about apartment dwellers looking into her windows, as her house is 25 feet from the property line.
While it was not required, Etheridge said the developer would be willing to install a buffer between the apartments and houses including trees and a 10-foot tall privacy fence.
The MPC voted unanimously to approve the site plan on the condition that the construction plans include the aforementioned buffer.
MPC members also voted to approve a rezoning of the Lake Maryanne subdivision on U.S. Highway 17 from planned development to forest agricultural, with some conditions limiting commercial activity and ownership of certain types of animals.
They also required a larger buffer than necessary.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 5.