The first year, the student group headed to Disney World fit into one car. This year, they needed a bus.
This past weekend, Burroughs-Molette Elementary School sent around 70 students on trips they earned by scoring 3s and 4s on their end-of-year Georgia Milestones tests this spring.
More than 20 students earned 4s and went to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Twenty-one students earned two 3s on the tests and traveled to Valdosta to spend the day at Wild Adventures, and 30 earned one 3 and went to Summer Waves waterpark on Jekyll Island.
Community sponsors including Glynn Episcopal Ministries and Zion Baptist Church make the experience possible each summer by fundraising the money needed to cover the all-expense paid trip for every student.
“They just work really hard, and they make sure that it happens,” said Mavis Jaudon, principal at Burroughs-Molette, before the trip last week. “They’ve been making it happen since 2017, since I’ve been here.”
This year, school staff were nervous because there was a significant increase in the number of students earning 4s on their Milestones. But the school’s community support pulled through.
The school began offering this reward in 2017 but hasn’t been able to take students on the trips for the past couple of years due to COVID-19.
Students talk about this trip year-round, though, and teachers use it as a motivator from the start of every school year.
The encouragement begins on the first day of school, when teachers inform their students about this opportunity and set the expectations for the year of work ahead.
“When I meet my students, expectations are high day one,” said Michaela Walker, a third grade teacher a Burroughs-Molette. “They work hard, starting day one, so there were no surprises.”
Pictures of past trips are displayed in the school, and word of mouth from students who’ve gone before usually serves as another way to encourage test takers.
“They’ll talk about it all year,” said Joseph Allen, who teaches third grade.
Fifth-grade teacher Helen Kennedy said she’ll see students build their own confidence throughout the year as the Milestones approach.
“They set goals, they work hard,” she said. “They persevered over so much, and they’re capable of learning and achieving.”
The environment inside Burroughs-Molette also pushes the students forward and promotes their success, said fourth-grade teacher D’Wana Walker.
“I think our school culture, when it comes to motivating students, is second to none,” she said. “I don’t want to sound like I’m bragging on Burroughs-Molette, but I’m bragging on Burroughs- Molette.”
Students and staff at every grade level urge the older students to do their best on the Milestones, and a pep rally before the May testing period brings the whole school together to cheer them on.
Preparation for the Milestones is a year-long process that during the second semester involves practicing weeks in advance of testing, learning how to sit quietly at a computer for hours at a time and calming the anxious nerves that many students experience.
“Especially in third grade, they’ve never taken big tests like that so they don’t really know what it’s about,” Allen said.
Teachers also experience plenty of anxiety around this time, but their colleagues are there to cheer them on as well.
“We dance every day,” Jaudon said. “Every morning, we dance. We are down there dancing and singing, and hopefully that helps with anxiety.”
Students are given matching shirts, and their parents sent in motivational cards and the younger ones write letters.
Jaudon praised the work of the school’s teachers who guide these students toward success.
“We just have a group of amazing teachers, that’s all I can say, and just an amazing staff,” Jaudon said. “And if you come and watch what they do, you would sit there and think, ‘Well how do they do that?’”
Credit is also due to the leadership at the school, D’Wana Walker said, because they support the teachers and students and make this possible.
“We have to give all of our leadership some props in just allowing us to teach the curriculum in ways that can engage the kids and motivate them,” she said.
Parents’ support is huge, Jaudon said, and their excitement and pride for their students is evident when they drop them off for this trip each summer.
“Once you let the parents know the expectations are high and if you can meet me in the middle and we can have a seamless transition from home to school, you can’t miss the mark, if we are both working toward the same goal,” Michaela Walker said.
And even after an especially tough couple of years, the students have persevered and worked hard, D’Wana Walker said.
“A lot of our kids do have barriers, but they’re relentless,” she said. “They are so relentless. They come to school even after dealing with some challenging times.”
It all goes back to the strength of the relationship between the teachers and students, Jaudon said.
“I don’t care what kind of programs we have, what kind of kids come into the building, if we don’t have teachers who are providing good instruction none of that matters,” she said.
And Burroughs-Molette accepts donations year-round to help make this trip possible, she said.