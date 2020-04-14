The Georgia State Patrol related to The News on Saturday an unfortunate occurrence from the night before, during which high tide swamped a patrol vehicle that had gotten stuck on Jekyll Island’s Driftwood Beach.
But that is only a third of the story, says one man. That state patrol version of the episode left out the 2002 Ford Excursion and the backhoe that also succumbed to the rising seas after coming to the trooper’s rescue.
Lamar Wingate says he should know. It was his 2002 Ford Excursion that got stuck trying to get the state patrol’s SUV-style patrol vehicle unstuck. And it was a Jekyll Island Authority backhoe that became stuck after it was subsequently dispatched to rescue both vehicles, Wingate said.
All three remained stuck until late Friday night when high tide turned the beach into surf and engulfed all three vehicles. The state patrol vehicle and Wingate’s excursion, at least, were total losses.
“His truck went into the surf and my truck went into the surf and the backhoe went into the surf,” said Wingate, who was visiting Jekyll Island with his son and others from Richmond Hill. “The officer (trooper) said, ‘You guys got some rope or something? I’m in a mess.’ So we said, ‘Yeah.” Once my truck got stuck, the Jekyll Island Authority sent a backhoe to help us. He got too close to the surf and he fell off into the mud and he got stuck too. They were completely submerged in the surf overnight.”
The News received a photo posted Friday evening on Facebook of the state patrol vehicle already half submerged in surf. Witness accounts on Facebook said at least three vehicles were caught up in the beachfront quagmire.
Cpl. Chris Davis of the Jekyll Island state patrol returned The News’ call Saturday. He said the trooper was on routine beach patrol around 5 p.m. at Driftwood Beach. The firm sand normally holds such vehicles, and state troopers perform regular patrols on the beach.
Jekyll Island is state owned, and the state patrol provides law enforcement there.
He said the trooper spotted a patch of soft mud ahead of him. When he put the vehicle in reverse, its tires dug through a thin layer of sand and found mud, he said. The vehicle became stuck.
The News asked if other vehicles were involved, as reported on social media. Davis said only the state patrol vehicle was involved.
“He thought he was still on firm sand,” Davis said Saturday. “He backed up to turn around and when he did, the tires lost traction. Of course, then high tide came in and consumed the vehicle.”
A tow truck from Jesup arrived early the next morning at the next available low tide to retrieve the patrol vehicle, he said. The truck also pulled out Wingate’s Excursion and the backhoe, Wingate said.
Wingate and his son were at Driftwood Beach on Friday afternoon when they saw the patrol vehicle approach teenagers fishing on the beach, he said. That is when the vehicle became stuck, he said.
He said the trooper asked if they could help. Wingate agreed. He said the trooper gave his son directions to the beach access for vehicles, near the main entrance to the island. He said his son, Jon Wingate, drove to the beach access and then all the way back up to Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island’s north end.
In trying to help, Wingate said his son got the Excursion stuck in the same patch of mud that ensnared the trooper, he said.
The 2002 Excursion has a book value of about $5,500, but Wingate said he has spent thousands to have it “tricked out.” He just hopes the state is insured to cover the loss of his vehicle, he said.
After the two vehicles and the backhoe became stuck, Wingate thought there was still plenty of time to rescue all three vehicles before high tide peaked around midnight. It was not to be.
“I was thinking, there’s still plenty of time,” Wingate said. “Nobody came. I was blown away.”