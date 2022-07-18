A new provider of high-speed internet service is coming to the Golden Isles.
LiveOak Fiber, a regional broadband service provider, is investing $60 million to construct and operate a “next-generation, high-speed fiber optic network” in Glynn County.
The new network will bring the service to underserved regions, ensuring access to affordable and reliable digital infrastructure for businesses and residents.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, described the broadband project as a “monumental investment.”
“Everyone from toddlers to tech moguls will be able to utilize this infrastructure to live and work at the speed of business,” Moore said.
LiveOak Fiber’s network will have a robust speed of 10G per second, the fastest speed in the nation.
“The people of Glynn County are underserved and lack the critical infrastructure and services needed to foster both a growing population and attract new businesses,” said Jody Craft, president of LiveOak Fiber. “Building out this much needed infrastructure and services in Glynn County will be a true game changer. Efficient, modern communications for education, healthcare, local businesses and residents is going to change lives for the better.”
Construction will begin later this year with the first customers connected as early as February 2023. The company will create 50 new jobs in Glynn County over the next three years.
“We welcome businesses to Glynn County,” said Glynn County Commissioner Walter Rafolski. “Growing industries are a vital ingredient to the business community here. This is also an excellent opportunity for the unincorporated areas of the county to get internet service.”
Rafolski said he sees the value in adding more prospects and vendors to give citizens a choice in service providers.
“Adding competition is always a plus,” he said.
Mathew Hill, executive director of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, said he is excited the company will be located in downtown Brunswick.
“Fiber-optic connectivity can lend a great advantage to companies of all sizes, providing higher speeds, improved cloud access, reliability and bandwidth,” Hill said. “The availability of an additional fiber-optic option will be a benefit to the existing and new businesses and downtown residents who have the option of telecommuting.”
Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said affordable internet availability has been an issue for years in Glynn County.
“It came to the forefront during the pandemic when we saw all families become highly dependent on internet options to assist students through distance learning,” Staffins said. “I believe the additional fiber-optic internet option is a huge win for our community and I look forward to seeing how LiveOak Fiber helps improve the quality of life for Glynn County residents.”