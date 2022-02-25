A high-speed chase starting on I-95 in Camden County between Camden sheriff deputies and a Brunswick man on a motorcycle ended in a fatal crash in Glynn County on Wednesday.
Deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office allegedly clocked Wid Marc Fede Jean Baptiste, 30, traveling at around 105 mph at Exit 26 on I-95 around 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, said Georgia State Patrol Trooper Steve McKinney.
The pursuit at points reached 135 mph, McKinney said, before Jean Baptiste pulled off the interstate at Exit 36 and began heading south on U.S. 341.
When Jean Baptiste reached the intersection of U.S. 341 and Community Road, traffic was stopped at a red light and all lanes were blocked, McKinney said.
Jean Baptiste attempted to cut between a car and a semi-truck, failing to notice a Ford Explorer traveling through the intersection.
He struck the Ford and was flung from the motorcycle, McKinney said.
Emergency medical technicians from the nearby Glynn County Fire Station No. 1 were on the scene in minutes and declared him dead, McKinney said.
The intersection was closed for around an hour while the scene was cleared, he said.
Deputies called for backup, McKinney said, but the action was over by the time they arrived.
An investigation into the pursuit will be handled internally by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
“Everything I saw was by the book,” McKinney said. “The deputy did everything correctly if you ask me.”