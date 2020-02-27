Glynn County Schools announced last week that Brunswick High and Glynn Academy have been recognized among the 255 Advanced Placement Honor Schools this year.
Both high schools have been identified as AP STEM Schools for 2019. A total of 183 schools are included in the list of AP STEM Schools.
AP STEM Schools are schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses.
Glynn Academy is also one of 94 schools named as an AP STEM Achievement School. AP STEM Achievement Schools are schools with students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses and at least 40 percent of exam scores on AP math and science exams being 3 or higher.
“We are proud to offer these types of opportunities and rigorous programs in both our high schools,” said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, in a press release. “However, like so many other successes, this is really recognition that we have students, teachers and staff that work really hard.”
The Georgia DOE began to recognize AP Honor Schools in 2008. This recognition began with three categories: AP Access and Support Schools, AP Challenge Schools and AP Merit Schools. AP STEM and AP STEM Achievement categories were added in 2011, and the AP Humanities category was added in 2015. This year, two new categories were added: AP Humanities Achievement and AP Expansion Schools. The AP Merit Schools category was renamed AP Schools of Distinction.
Georgia is ranked as the No. 17 state for highest AP achievements in 2019.
“I commend the students, teachers and staff of these 255 schools,” said Richard Woods, state school superintendent, in a press release. “Behind this recognition is an enormous amount of hard work, and I congratulate all those who worked to expand access, improve performance and build strong Advanced Placement programs in each school recognized today.”