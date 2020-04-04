Glynn County Schools announced Friday that May’s graduation ceremonies for Brunswick High and Glynn Academy will be postponed.
The school system hopes to reschedule the events for a later time this summer.
“We believe that by postponing graduation we can continue to prioritize safety while still preserving this significant occasion for our students, families and the general community,” said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, in a message to parents and guardians of the Class of 2020.
In the meantime, school leaders, members of the Glynn County Board of Education and other community partners are exploring other ways to recognize graduating seniors.
“To mark this milestone in a timely manner, this celebration will occur closer to the end of the school year,” Cole said.
This celebration will look different from the typical May ceremony. More details will follow after spring break, Cole said.
“Until then, we will remain in contact with our families and staff as we work through solutions that address these concerns,” he said. “As always, we will continue to monitor the global pandemic and provide updates as they are available regarding our plans.”
Frederica Academy also announced Friday that the school plans to organize some other form of graduation celebration.