High school graduations planned for July

The principals of Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy announced Tuesday that the schools plan to host traditional graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 in July.
The ceremonies set for May have to be postponed due the social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frederica Academy also plans to schedule a ceremony for its seniors in late July.
Glynn County Schools will host a ceremony for Glynn Academy on July 9 at 7:30 a.m., and Brunswick High will host its ceremony July 10 at 7:30 a.m. Both events will take place in Glynn County Stadium.
“At this time, we would like to invite friends and family to the commencement ceremonies,” said Matthew Blackstone, principal of Glynn Academy, in a video posted on social media. “However, if social distancing rules do not permit, we will have alternate adjustments for the ceremonies.”
The video announcement featured Blackstone and Brunswick High Principal Slade Turner, both of whom stood several feet apart in the BHS auditorium.
“Students, please discuss that time and date with your families and your parents and see if you’ll be able to attend,” Turner said. “If not, please let us know. You will be able to pick up your diploma in advance from your principal at your school.”
GA and BHS students who wish to pick up their diploma in advance and take a picture with their principals while wearing their caps and gowns can do so, Blackstone said. The photos will be shown on the big screen in the stadium.
“But please reach out to your principals as soon as you know if you cannot attend so that we can make this happen,” Blackstone said.
Frederica Academy plans to celebrate its seniors at a “to-go” Baccalaureate dinner May 15, during which seniors and their families will have their photos taken together.
The next day, the school community will be sent a video featuring pre-recorded senior speeches, which would typically be given during the Baccalaureate ceremony, as well as an address to seniors.
Frederica also plans to host a graduation ceremony in late July, but the official date has not been set.