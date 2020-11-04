Independent Keith Higgins rode a wave of discontent with the incumbent Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney to victory Tuesday.
Across the five-county circuit — made up of Glynn, Camden, Wayne, Jeff Davis and Appling counties — Higgins garnered 45,415 votes to said incumbent DA Jackie Johnson's 40,600. Some provisional ballots remain to be counted, but likely not enough to flip any local or state elections.
DA Johnson faced an uphill battle this year following the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. Johnson has maintained she handled the case by the book, but Glynn County government officials accused Johnson of advising police not to arrest Arbery's shooters and using her influence to undermine the Glynn County Police Department.
Arbery, a Black man, was pursued and ultimately killed in a confrontation with three White men in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on Feb. 23. The three were arrested in May and remain in the county detention center awaiting a bond hearing later this month.
While Higgins refrained from making the Arbery shooting a campaign issue during much of the race, he admitted to benefitting from the controversy while collecting the signatures needed to be placed on the ballot as an independent.
Incumbents held onto other county positions across the ballot, including in the Glynn County tax commissioner and coroner.
Jeff Chapman, the Republican incumbent, defeated Democratic challenger Trina Rankin for the tax commissioner office, while Republican Marc Neu successfully defended his position as coroner from write-in candidate Tommy Dixon.
Incumbent Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump faced no opposition, nor did incumbent Glynn County Clerk of Superior Court Ron Adams, incumbent Magistrate Judge Wallace Harrell, incumbent Probate Judge Debra Godwin Duncan or Surveyor candidate Teeple Hill.