For Keith Higgins, the leaking of a video in May showing the last few minutes of Ahmaud Arbery’s life was a wildfire.
“It was like a match was lit,” Higgins said.
The independent candidate wants to challenge current Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson in the November general election, but to do so he needs a little more than 5,000 signatures from registered voters in the five-county circuit. Johnson is a Republican unchallenged by anyone in her party or by a Democrat in her bid for another four-year term of office.
The circuit covers Glynn, Camden, Wayne, Jeff Davis and Appling counties.
Despite the upwelling of support from protestors and activists calling for Johnson’s ouster, Higgins said the Feb. 23 slaying of Arbery is not a campaign issue for him at this time.
DA Johnson says she handled the situation properly, but other county authorities claim her office advised police on the scene of the shooting not to arrest Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, the two alleged to have chased and killed Arbery. They also claim she failed to recuse herself as quickly as she should have had and that she didn’t follow the proper procedures when handing the case off to Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill.
Arbery was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Glynn County on Feb. 23 when he was confronted and eventually shot by the McMichaels while William Bryan filmed the incident. Arbery died at the scene. The McMichaels and Bryan are white and Arbery was black.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested all three in May. They have since been charged with malice and felony murder, among other crimes.
“A lot of people have looked to me, and that is very humbling,” Higgins said.
As for his own stance on the matter of the current DA’s handling of the case, he said he’ll form an opinion when the U.S. Department of Justice concludes its investigation into the actions of Johnson and others following the shooting.
It may then become a campaign issue, he said.
Higgins has since collected well over the requisite 5,038 signatures, but only 4,300 of those have been verified against the Georgia Secretary of State’s records as of now. He’s hasn’t been keeping track of the exact number beyond that, they won’t get him on the ballot.
“It does make a statement, though, with regard to the amount of support I have,” Higgins said.
He’s making a push over the next month to get the final 700 or so, a much stronger push than he likely needs.
“You don’t run to the finish line, you run across it,” Higgins said. “We’re going as far past the finish line as we can get.”
A farmers market in Jesup is the first stop Thursday, followed by signing events every Saturday in Appling, Camden and Glynn counties.
Registered voters can also sign the petition at 17 businesses in the area, which can be found on Higgins’ campaign website, votekeithhiggins.com.
He needs to turn in all 5,000 signatures by Aug. 14. The general election is set for Nov. 3.