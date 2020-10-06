Higgins, Johnson butt heads in DA debate

Accusations of lying and misrepresentation were cast in both directions during a debate between Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson and her Nov. 3 general election challenger, Keith Higgins, before the Brunswick Kiwanis Club Monday.
Johnson is the Republican incumbent in the race for the DA spot. Higgins is running as an independent. No Democrats are seeking the office.
Early voting begins next week.
Both sides claimed falsities have been leveled against them during the campaign from their opponents and others.
Friction between the two became evident early on when Johnson noted Higgins had been endorsed by the Glynn County Democratic Party, indirectly insinuating he would not adhere to Republican principles.
More than once during the debate, Johnson attempted to connect Higgins with Democratic organizations and Black Lives Matter through his participation in recent rallies.
“I’m a Republican...running as a non-partisan,” Higgins responded. “I’ll confess to you, I voted for one Democrat. I voted for (former U.S. President) Bill Clinton the first time he ran because I was so upset (former Republican President George H.W. Bush) said ‘Read my lips, no new taxes’ and then he raised taxes.”
Higgins denied that a rally he recently attended in Appling County was organized by a Democratic party-affiliated organization.
Higgins said he would hire more prosecutors if elected, claiming Johnson only employs 10 full-time prosecutors in the Brunswick circuit.
Johnson said the office had “more like” 15 full-time prosecutors but that two were taking their bar exam that day.
At least one was hired on a contract basis, Higgins said, and rarely appears in the office as he works in Atlanta. That attorney is Andrew Ekonomou, Johnson explained, adding that he is the reason the office has a good track record with the Georgia Court of Appeals and Georgia Supreme Court, both of which are in Atlanta.
Johnson also took a shot at Higgins over his 2010 departure from his job as assistant district attorney at the Brunswick circuit, saying one responsibility of a DA is to look after the office staff.
In response, Higgins said he was escorted by investigators to Johnson’s office in 2010, where she offered him a chance to resign or be fired. In his recounting, Higgins said he was fired because he took three case files from the Brunswick DA’s office, his intent being to speak with another assistant district attorney about them. He added that he would “stand up and speak out if I saw anything being done improperly.”
When asked about the Feb. 23 slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, Higgins said he would have immediately recused himself and not referred the case to a neighboring DA, echoing claims by county and state officials that Johnson didn’t recuse herself early enough and that she inappropriately referred the case to Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill.
It’s the DA’s job to assist the police, Johnson said, and she did so by connecting officers with Barnhill, the neighboring DA, after recusing herself. She also again denied claims made by local and state officials that she told police not to arrest the two men alleged to have killed Arbery, Greg McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael.
Greg McMichael served as an investigator for her office until his retirement.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr asked the U.S. Department of Justice in May to investigate the handling of the Arbery case. by local agencies.
Johnson said her office has successfully litigated over 40,000 cases in her 10 years in office, and her opponents are picking out a small few to attack her over.
Both candidates made one last jab at each other during closing statements.
“What this election boils down to is ‘Believe what I say, not what I do,’” Johnson said, telling the Kiwanis Club what she feels Higgins is saying when denying affiliation with the Democrats. “Believe that I’m a Republican, but I’ve been endorsed by the Democrats. Believe that I’m a Republican but I’m down in front of Democrat headquarters with other Democrats campaigning. Believe that I’m a Republican, but I’ve advocated for liberal Democratic causes like bail reform.”
Higgins retorted: “Those are Ms. Johnson’s words and the standards she wants you to apply to her ... I’ve been to Republican events, I’ve been to Democrat events.”
Moderator Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, closed out the debate.
“If you’ve ever run in politics, you know it’s a bruising industry,” he said.