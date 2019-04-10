The Glynn County Board of Education meeting room was standing room only at the beginning of Tuesday night’s meeting, due to a crowd that came to voice support for Rocky Hidalgo’s continued tenure as head football coach at Glynn Academy.
Two meeting attendees spoke in favor of Hidalgo during the public comment portion of the meeting, and the majority of the crowd left after the comment portion ended.
“We come to you tonight with one request — please do whatever necessary to help us retain Coach Hidalgo,” said Trudy Makler, the mother of a sophomore son at Glynn Academy.
No official action has been taken by the school board to remove Hidalgo, who has served as head coach for Glynn Academy for six years. His record in that time is 49-17. The team, under his coaching, has won Region 2-6A the last three years and most recently went to the state championship game in 2015.
Hal Hart, co-owner of Island Ace Hardware and Ace Garden Center on St. Simons, also spoke at the meeting in support of Hidalgo. Hart, a supporter of Glynn Academy’s sports programs, said he has witnessed the positive impact Hildalgo has had on the school and its football program.
“I would like to voice my support for Coach Rocky,” he said. “… I believe Coach Rocky is the best thing that’s happened to Glynn Academy and students in recent times.”
Both Makler and Hart noted the investment the school district has put into its facilities to improve the overall system.
“I know that we also have a brand new field house and athletic office opening up this fall,” Makler said. “It will be a shame at the time of this opening that the best coach that Glynn County has ever had will not be on the side lines the night of the ribbon cutting.”
Both asked the school board to do whatever is possible to keep Hidalgo in his position at Glynn Academy.
“Let’s invest in coach now and not lose this man who brings these kids into the program,” Hart said.
During the meeting, Glynn County Schools and the school board also recognized former board member Millard Allen, who served for nearly 13 years on the board before leaving in December.
Allen was honored with a plaque that will now hang in the school board room, in recognition of the many years of work he put in for the school system.
“I wasn’t sure why I was here, but I prepared a speech,” Allen joked, before thanking the school administrators and board for the honor.
“I would do it all over again,” he said. “… I really appreciate the recognition. It’s a team effort.”
In other business, the school board approved two MOU agreements with the City of Brunswick that allow the school system to move forward with plans to gate the portion of Mansfield Street that runs through Glynn Academy’s campus.
The school board also approved R.H. Tyson Construction’s bid to complete the Glynn Academy Science Building renovation and modernization for a $6,637,000 contract. The current overall budget is a little more than $7,109,000, which is higher than the original budget. But the school system is working with Tyson to find ways to save and reduce the project’s overall cost, said Al Boudreau, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools.