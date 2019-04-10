Rocky Hidalgo, head football coach at Glynn Academy, said Wednesday morning he currently does not have any official plan to leave Glynn County Schools.
At a school board meeting Tuesday night, a large group of community members came out to show their support during the public comment portion of the meeting, asking the school board to incentivize Hidalgo to remain at Glynn Academy.
Hidalgo said Wednesday he’s humbled by the support but that internet rumors led many to believe he had made plans to leave.
“I have not been offered a job, any job, anywhere else,” he said. “I have not officially applied for a job, and I have not told anybody I would take a job.”
During the offseason, he said, schools frequently show interest in hiring him on as head coach.
“Some of the those schools I may be a candidate for and I might not be a candidate for,” he said.
He said he has made no official requests to Glynn County Schools and that he did not ask anyone to speak on his behalf at the meeting Tuesday.
“This right now is unfortunate because people have let a lot of internet rumors and innuendos influence people’s beliefs,” Hidalgo said. “As of right now, my plan is to coach at Glynn Academy in the 2019 season.”
Hidalgo has served as head football coach at Glynn Academy for six years. His record in that time is 49-17. Under Hidalgo’s coaching, the Terrors have won Region 2-6A the last three years and most recently went to the state championship game in 2015.