ST. MARYS — During a campaign stop in St. Marys Wednesday, Herschel Walker lashed out at President Biden’s address on the threat to democracy hours before Biden was scheduled to speak.
The Republican Senate candidate strode from his big, red campaign bus shortly after 5 p.m. and spoke for more than half an hour telling the crowd of hundreds that Biden, Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. senator Walker hopes to oust on Tuesday, and like-minded Democrats are the real threat.
Walker said Biden’s message is that if Republicans get more votes and win, “it’s a threat to democracy.”
The biggest threats are more spending, high inflation, open borders, crime in the streets, calling parents domestic terrorists and other Democratic initiatives, he said.
Biden has set a dangerous agenda and “Warnock is going right along with him,’’ Walker said.
He warned, “They’re going to come after you. They’re going to come after you and your family.”
Walker noted that Warnock voted against the Keystone Pipeline and said Democrats “are going to be our enemies for energy.”
The crowd responded positively to all of Walker’s points, but they saved their loudest cheers and applause when he talked about his athletic career.
He noted his mother called him “big-boned’’ which he said meant fat and that he had a speech impediment, but Walker said he worked hard to overcome those problems.
“I went to the University of Georgia,’’ he said as the crowd cheered. “I got a chance to win a Heisman Trophy. I played 15 years of pro ball. I got to serve on the 1992 Olympic bobsled’ team.”
Walker noted that there has been talk of his having mental problems but asserted, “God prepared me for this.”
He accused Warnock of throwing Bible verses at him and said, “Let me tell you how extreme this guy is. He believes in abortion up to 9 months.” He also accused Warnock of voting for a bill to withhold medical care for children who survive abortions.
Warnock already has spent “more than $100 million against me,’’ Walker said. “He don’t know how to spend his money, and he wants to spend your money.”
When he asked how many people had voted, all but a few hands went up.
“If you haven’t voted, go vote,’’ and encourage your friends to vote, he told the crowd.
“If you don’t have any friends, go make some and tell them to go vote.”
He said his offensive lineman always told him, “Follow us, and we’ll take you to the promised land.”
“I’m going to take you to the promised land,’’ Walker said. “We’ll get there together.”