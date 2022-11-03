ST. MARYS — During a campaign stop in St. Marys Wednesday, Herschel Walker lashed out at President Biden’s address on the threat to democracy hours before Biden was scheduled to speak.

The Republican Senate candidate strode from his big, red campaign bus shortly after 5 p.m. and spoke for more than half an hour telling the crowd of hundreds that Biden, Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. senator Walker hopes to oust on Tuesday, and like-minded Democrats are the real threat.

More from this section

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

By all accounts, Michael Young is a busy guy. The catering manager at Halyards Restaurant Group is tasked with helping to ensure the three businesses — Halyard’s, Tramici and La Plancha — run seamlessly.