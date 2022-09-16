One thing hasn’t changed since GOP U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker played for the Georgia Bulldogs in the 1970s. Many Georgians want him to run, and they want him to win.
Walker spoke to a crowd of about 300 at noon Thursday at the Exchange Club fairgrounds. He rolled up in a big red bus with “Herschel” written boldly along the side with larger than life pictures of the Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL standout.
In introducing Walker, state Sen. Sheila McNeill told the crowd to give him the ball and let him run.
“Come November, we can change this world,’’ Walker told the crowd in a rapid fire address that hit his opponent, Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, and other Washington liberals.
Warnock already has spent $50 million in his campaign, Walker said. “That means they’re wasting their money,’’ given the closeness of the race.
Walker shrugged, “I’m ahead by one. He’s ahead by one.”
A Quinnipiac poll released Thursday, however, says Walker is down by six points to Warnock. That said, polls haven’t been as accurate in recent elections.
Walker honed in on a laundry list of issues dear to Republican voters from the porous border, increasing violence, disrespect for law enforcement and “wokeness” in the military, in schools and elsewhere.
He ridiculed the Biden administration’s celebration this week of easing inflation on the same day the stock market plunged in reaction to unexpectedly higher prices.
“They don’t do what we do. They don’t live like we live,’’ Walker said. “Have y’all been to the grocery store lately?”
Food prices, which are continuing to rise, were one of the things cited in the report on inflation.
He said the Democrats “are lying to you because they want your vote.”
Walker also hit at Warnock in his pulpit at Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, a church once led by slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Democrats including Warnock are debating whether men can get pregnant as they let people choose their sexes.
“A man can’t get pregnant. There’s a man and there’s a woman,’’ Walker said. “The man running against me is a pastor. He should have read that in the Bible.”
Walker also accused Warnock of needlessly stressing race.
“He’s in a church where a man (King) said it’s not the color of your skin. It’s the content of your character,’’ Walker said. “All he talks about is the color of your skin.”
He also accused Democrats of hurting morale in the military by “bringing wokeness into the greatest fighting force in history,” and hurting education by introducing it into schools.
Democrats also continually say the border is secure, which it obviously is not, he said.
“Are you serious? They’re telling us don’t believe your lying eyes,’’ Walker said.
The highly accomplished athlete also accused Democrats of putting men in women’s sports where they don’t belong.
“I’m running because I’m sick and tired of this,’’ he said, and encouraged his audience to get 10 of their friends out to the polls.
After his speech, Walker strode to a canopy under the bright skies and greeted supporters and autographed pictures supporters brought of him playing for the Bulldogs and Cowboys, caps, purses, collector cards and an array of other items.
When he was finished, Walker got back onto the bus and headed to Savannah for an event Thursday night.
People came from Alma, Brantley County, Charlton County, McIntosh County and other areas to attend Walker’s rally.