One thing hasn’t changed since GOP U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker played for the Georgia Bulldogs in the 1970s. Many Georgians want him to run, and they want him to win.

Walker spoke to a crowd of about 300 at noon Thursday at the Exchange Club fairgrounds. He rolled up in a big red bus with “Herschel” written boldly along the side with larger than life pictures of the Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL standout.

