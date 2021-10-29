U.S. Senate candidate and University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker kicked off Georgia-Florida weekend Thursday in the same place as many Bulldogs fans: St. Simons Island.
Walker, a Republican candidate hoping to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022, stopped on the island Thursday as part of a statewide listening tour. The tour, he said, is to gain knowledge about the needs and interests of Georgia residents.
Walker, urged by former President Donald Trump to run for the Senate and who recently earned endorsements from high-profile Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, said he chose to enter the race with his family and his Christian faith in mind.
Those in leadership now are not doing what’s in the best interest of the country, Walker told a small group gathered at Fiddlers seafood restaurant on St. Simons.
The group included Ben Hartman, a local attorney; Scott Steilen, president and CEO of Sea Island Co.; Ralph Basham, former director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center; and Neal Jump, Glynn County sheriff.
Their conversation covered an array of topics, including the national labor shortage and its impact in the Golden Isles, immigration policy and border control, law and order and critical race theory.
Steilen, his company among the area’s largest employers, shared with Walker the struggle to fill empty positions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The labor shortage is real,” Steilen said. “And it’s more concerning than the supply chain or anything else for anybody that’s in our industry because nobody really knows how or where those jobs are.”
Walker, who attended the listening session with his wife, Julie Blanchard, and two campaign staff members, listened carefully as the group discussed issues that concern them and that have impacted the community and the nation.
He said he feels some politicians make legislative decisions without a thorough grasp of what’s happening on the ground and the impacts laws can have.
As senator, his plan would be to bring people together to find solutions.
“We’ve got to have people coming together to do this,” Walker said. “I can’t do it alone … We have to move forward. If we move forward, we’re going to win the seat and we’re going to win this country back.”
The Senate race in Georgia will be among the most closely watched next year. Democrats currently hold a one-vote edge in the Senate, that of the vice president.
Walker has shown fundraising prowess in recent weeks, and many expect his star power and growing support, including that of the former president, to make him a formidable candidate in the Senate race.
Before he can face Warnock in the general election, he will first have to win the Republican primary, which includes Georgia Agricultural Commissioner Gary Black.
As the listening session wrapped up at Fiddlers, restaurant patrons began lining up outside the door to the patio where the meeting took place. They were soon ushered in and given a chance to take photos with Walker.
Many who asked for a photo were clad in red and black Bulldog attire.
“I’d like to keep you guys in my circle,” Walker said before the listening session ended and the fans came in. “… I want to have more knowledge. The more knowledge I have, the better I can be moving forward.”