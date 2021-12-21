Savannah Democrat Wade Herring thinks he has what it takes to unseat U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter.
Carter won office in Georgia’s House and Senate before being elected in the 2014 midterm election to succeed former Rep. Jack Kingston as the representative of the state’s First Congressional District in the federal House.
In the subsequent elections, Carter successfully fended off all challengers from within his party and without.
Herring, however, believes he’s got something the others didn’t: a combination of public discontent with Carter’s conduct in office, a good grasp of politics and governance, stronger fundraising potential and a platform that will resonate with voters.
If elected, Herring said he plans to push for more infrastructure spending in the First District, in which the Port of Brunswick is a major economic driver.
“It would be my intention to support investment in infrastructure, including the port, making sure the rail and roads in and out of the port are adequate and that the rest of us can drive on those roads,” Herring said.
Addressing the effects of sea-level rise will be important in the long and near terms, especially in the Golden Isles, as will preserving the area’s natural resources.
“When people talk about what a special place this is to live, they’re talking about the marsh, they’re talking about the rivers, they’re talking about the islands, they’re talking about fishing and hunting. That needs to be protected,” Herring said.
“(The representative for the First District) is a unique steward of that. We’ve got to do a careful balancing act. We need jobs, we want to welcome tourists and visitors to enjoy this special place, but at the same time we’ve got to take that long-term, fact-based view to protect it.”
Further, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the need for greater access to preventative medicine in the First District, especially in regards to heart disease, diabetes and obesity. Education spending is also high on his priorities list.
“For all of those reasons, I think my candidacy is different than prior Democratic candidates (for this seat),” Herring said.
Even without those factors in his favor, Herring said he would have felt called to oppose Carter.
“I’m running because of Jan. 6,” Herring said. “The night of the insurrection in the Capitol, Mr. Carter stood on the floor of the House and voted to overturn the election in Georgia and elsewhere. That was a fundamental violation of his oath of office to uphold and protect the Constitution.”
Elected officials on both sides of the aisle have similarly voted to challenge electoral college results in past presidential races, however.
The son of a U.S. Army veteran who went into vocational counseling for the disabled and a public school teacher, Herring was born and raised in Macon. Both of his parents were public servants who instilled in him a strong belief in the idea that government can do good in the lives of everyday people.
He went to the University of Georgia for law school where he met his wife, Susan. They celebrated their 39th anniversary on Labor Day, Herring said. They have two adult children, a son who also went into the legal profession and a daughter who is a medical doctor in her second year of residency.
After graduating from UGA, he clerked for a federal judge in Augusta for two years and then moved to Savannah in 1985.
Herring credits three people with informing his political beliefs: his parents and his former boss, the late Malcolm Maclean.
Upon arriving in Savannah, Herring took a job at Mclean’s law firm and came to learn much from the man who presided over the racial integration of Savannah as its mayor in 1963.
“His example of doing the right thing even when it’s hard has been an example for me all my adult life and it’s an example to me now,” Herring said.
In the 36 years since he took the job in Savannah, Herring said he came to specialize in business law, representing small- and medium-sized ventures. For most of the last two years, that’s meant helping them navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a challenge. I learned firsthand why lawyers are sometimes called ‘counselors at law,’ because what I was really doing was helping people lower their anxiety level and solve problems,” Herring said.
Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church in Savannah is where he practices his faith, something he shares in common with Carter.
“Pre-pandemic, we sat in the balcony together,” Herring said. “Buddy sits on the far right, I sit in the middle. That’s absolutely the truth.”
Carter was always more conservative than he, Herring said, but it wasn’t until recent years that he felt they were politically opposed. Rather than representing his constituency, Herring said Carter has “lost his way” in the halls of power in Washington D.C.
“I decided I had to get off the sidelines and to challenge that kind of misconduct in office and hold him accountable,” Herring said.