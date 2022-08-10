Wade Herring spoke at the first monthly Democratic Women’s luncheon Tuesday about changes needed in both Georgia’s First District and the United States.
“I’ve gotten into politics because I want to serve and because we can do better as a country than we’re doing right now,” Herring said.
Herring, the Savannah Democrat running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, began by stating his support for more affordable and accessible health care.
“During the pandemic, all of us learned about the term underlying conditions,” Herring said. “In our part of the world here in Coastal Georgia, that means diabetes, hypertension and obesity. We can do a better job earlier in people’s lives of preventing and managing those diseases so that they live healthier and more productive lives and so that we can bring health care costs down for everybody.”
Herring added that when we talk about health care, we must also talk about women’s health care and women’s reproductive rights. He criticized his Republican opponent’s co-sponsorship of legislation that would criminalize abortion under federal law with no exceptions including rape, incest and the life of the mother.
“That’s his position. It is cruel. It is dangerous, and it is without compassion,” Herring said. “The incumbent opposed the funding of rape kits in so-called sanctuary cities as if women had a choice about where they were the victims of such a horrible crime. The incumbent opposed the Violence Against Women Act and voted to oppose its renewal. We can do better than that in the First District of Georgia.”
Herring said he supports investing in education including early childhood education and day-care services. If parents can’t find safe, affordable care for their child, they can’t work, he said.
“Before the pandemic, day care in this country was in a crisis. It is broken now,” Herring said.
Herring also stressed the need to submit to the reality of climate change and work to mitigate further damages. He said the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by Congress was a great leap forward, however, there’s still additional work needed to be done.
“Let’s remember this beautiful place where we live and what makes it so special,” Herring said. “Let’s put someone in Washington for this district that understands the reality of climate change, who understands the importance of infrastructure and will be an advocate to bring money back to this district.”
Herring concluded his speech by sharing that he is upset about where the country currently stands.
“The reason I decided to get off the sidelines was because of January 6,” Herring said. “I saw Mr. Carter stand up along with five other members of the Georgia delegation to vote to overturn the election. He has one job, to protect and defend the constitution and he failed to do that job.”
Herring said he believes in this country and doesn’t want to look backward but instead go forward to keep the promises of America for everyone in the First District of Georgia.