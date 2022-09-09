Herring stops in the Golden isles

Wade Herring
Democrat Wade Herring will face U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter in the upcoming general election.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington motivated Democrat Wade Herring to challenge U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter for the 1st Congressional District seat.

Herring said Carter “violated his oath of office” when he was among a group of 138 Republican Congress members who voted against certifying the election results that put President Biden in office.

