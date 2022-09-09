Herring stops in the Golden isles

The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington motivated Democrat Wade Herring to challenge U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter for the 1st Congressional District seat.
Herring said Carter “violated his oath of office” when he was among a group of 138 Republican Congress members who voted against certifying the election results that put President Biden in office.
“He failed to do his job. Mr. Carter does not represent the people of this district,” Herring said during an interview at The News’ office Thursday.
Herring said Carter’s message criticizing the FBI is one of “anger, fears and division.”
“I believe in the Constitution,” he said. “I believe in our government, ‘We the people.’ I believe in the facts and the law.”
Herring, a Savannah lawyer, said his law practice is mostly representing small and medium sized businesses.
“I am all for business,” he said. “I help my clients stay true to their mission and do the right thing. The way you keep employees and customers is by treating people right.”
Herring said Carter, a pharmacist, is planning to raise the cost of prescription drugs by trying to undo the Inflation Reduction Act. He also criticized Carter for his support of the Supreme Court ruling regarding abortions, with no exceptions.
“I believe a woman should have the right to her health care with her doctor,” he said.
Locally, Herring said he is opposed to a proposal by Twin Pines Mineral to mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
“The facts and science demonstrate it is a threat to the swamp and a threat to the water systems of Southeast Georgia,” he said.
Herring also expressed concerns about the four Superfund sites in Glynn County.
“We need a person in Congress to be an advocate to ensure the public’s health is protected,” he said. “We don’t have that right now.”
The ports in Brunswick and Savannah are economic drivers for the region and state and need continued support, he said.
“They are vital to our nation,” he said. “I’m proud of the ports here in our state.”
Herring described Carter as a “career politician who has been in office 33 years.”
Herring said he will only serve three terms in office, if he wins.
If elected, Herring said he wants to “restore common sense and decency” to the office.
“I think most Americans understand we’re not in the right place now,” he said. ‘Let’s start in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District.”