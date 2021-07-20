While Rep. Buddy Carter continues to ponder a bid for the U.S. Senate, a Savannah Democrat is gearing up for a run for the 1st District Republican’s seat in the U.S. House.
Carter remains undecided about his future, but Wade Herring, an attorney at the Savannah law firm of HunterMaclean since 1985, has a plan and is accepting political contributions for the 2022 election.
Herring is open about his reason for wanting to unseat Carter if the Pooler resident opts to seek a fifth term in the lower chamber of Congress.
“January 6 was one of the saddest days in our nation’s history,” Herring said. “The angry people who stormed our capital didn’t get that way overnight. They were lied to repeatedly and when it came time for elected officials to stand up and tell the truth, many failed...like Buddy Carter. When he worked to overturn the election, even after the insurrection, he chose politics over our community and became part of the problem.”
A community volunteer, Herring served as chair of the trustees at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church and board member of Georgia Appleseed. He also served as president of the Savannah Bar Association.
He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Georgia School of Law.
“I will listen, put the people of this district first ahead of politics, and work for all of us: securing the right to vote, investing in education for our families and infrastructure for our communities, protecting our coast, making sure that our men and women in uniform and our veterans are taken care of,” Herring said. “That’s why I’m stepping forward to run for Congress.”
The son of an Army captain, Herring was born in 1958 in Munich and moved to Macon in 1964. Today he resides in Savannah with his wife of 39 years, Susan. The couple has two adult children.
Julie Jordan, chairwoman of the Glynn County Democratic Party, said Herring is the third Democrat to announce for the House seat.
“He has been to Glynn County to meet with community members to hear their concerns, and we look forward to him and the other candidates being at our annual dinner on Aug. 21,” she said.
Eager to win the Senate back for the Republicans, Carter is waiting for former University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker’s decision before committing to a race against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, the incumbent Georgia Democrat who will seek reelection next year. Walker has indicated an interest in entering the Senate contest but has made no definitive announcement.
Carter said Monday he is still praying over his options.
“We had a peaceful world and recovering economy when Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock took office six months ago,” he said. “Now, in just six months of Democrat control in Washington, we have an economy sputtering as their big-spending policies keep workers on the sidelines and drive up prices on nearly everything we buy and a world on fire with bad actors like Russia, Iran, and China emboldened by America’s weakness on the world stage.
“Turning the tide starts with taking back the House and the Senate. I’m praying about how best to serve the people of Georgia in this fight, but know this: we’ll win wherever this fight takes me.”