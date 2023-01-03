Heritage Walk set for Feb. 11

The Golden Isles is a historic treasure trove, and while the islands draw thousands of tourists, there’s also plenty of gems within the city.
Much of that, says Aundra Fuller, was due to African Americans who helped shape the downtown footprint.
“After the Civil War, the Freedmen’s Bureau came to the city and to Albany Street to help the former slaves. They formed the Risley School,” she said. “The residents, businesses and churches along that corridor, they were all African Americans. That whole cluster of Albany Street is historic.”
Showcasing these important pieces of history has been the driving force behind the development of the Brunswick African American Cultural Center. Fuller, who serves as the director, says the mission has been to create a museum along with educational programming to support it.
“We started organizing the cultural center in 2019 with the mission of focusing on African American history and creating cultural awareness for our city. We wanted to make sure we preserve all of it before it was lost and before the people who remember it are gone,” she said.
“We have so much to highlight here and we want tourists to be able to come here too. We have some really significant Gullah Geechee heritage and we’re part of that. The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor begins in the Carolinas and ends here.”
The actual corridor designated by the U.S. Congress stretches along the East Coast from North Carolina to the Atlantic side of Florida, taking in South Carolina and Georgia along the way.
In order to realize this vision, the nonprofit needs funding. To that end, the organization is hosting its fourth annual Heritage Walk and 5K race. It will be held at 8 a.m. Feb. 11. It will begin at the center, located at 1621 Albany St., Brunswick, and will proceed through the district as guides share key historic sites in the area.
“We will have a guided tour along Albany Street. On every block, we’ll discuss who was there, who lived in this block and what that block used to look like,” she said.
The runners will then begin the 5K (3.2) race.
“The Golden Isles Track Club joined with us on that because they liked what we were doing,” Fuller noted. “The 5K will run through the historic African American neighborhoods, all of those streets, then down to make a loop near Glynn Avenue and back.”
Registration for the event is open at theheritagerace.com. Fuller hopes the funds will help continue to create the center.
“It’s our main fundraiser. The building we have was vacant for 10 to 15 years. It was originally built in the 1950s and is known as the Wigfall Building. It was named after Dr. Wigfall who has his doctor’s office in the building,” she said.
“Then it was repurposed into a nightclub. After that it was vacant for many years. So we are working to bring that up to code, which is why we’re raising funds. We’re hoping to have the repairs done in 2023.”
It’s Fuller’s goal for the new year. She’s hopeful the community will support the effort.
“There’s so much here. There’s so many people who go to St. Simons and Jekyll, but we have culture right here in this city. We want to become a focal point and ultimately to have an African American Museum that will be able to house artifacts and information. We want people to come and see it,” she said. “There are so many people who live here but don’t know that history.”