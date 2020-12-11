Heritage Christian Academy’s one act team brought home a slew of awards this year, including three best actor wins, a second place region title and third place at state.
The school’s team performed a play titled “Radium Girls,” which tells the story of young female factory workers who contracted radiation poisoning from painting watch dials with self-luminous paint.
“It’s about a real-life event that took place in the 1920s in New Jersey,” said Anna Lawless, an HCA senior who won an outstanding actor award at state this year. “… They’re ingesting radium, which is incredibly poisonous, and their bodies are starting to decay.”
J.J. Everett, the drama teacher at HCA, said she knew this play was a bold choice because few have heard the historic story, and the tale has many dark moments.
But the students put in a lot of time conducting research, to fully understand the depth of the play, said senior Sarah LeDuc.
“Everybody was coming in every day and saying new things that they had learned about what actually happened,” she said. “And a lot of the characters in the show are actually people in real life.”
Shining a spotlight on hidden stories is one of the fun parts of One Act, Everett said. The “Radium Girls” story is both fascinating and sad, she said, as many involved didn’t know the true horror of what was being inflicted upon these women.
“It was luminous dials, the glowing dials on watches, and what the girls were doing, they used these young teenage girls during war time to put the green luminous color on the numbers so that the men in the trenches could see their watches,” Everett said. “And they used the young girls because their hands were steady and they were small enough they could paint really fast, and they could do hundreds of dials a day.”
The girls would point the brushes using their lips and dip it into the paint, repeating that action all day and ultimately wrecking their own health.
“One of the things we kept seeing when we had all of our set were all the advertisements about how radium was supposed to the next great cure,” Everett said.
Eventually, though, the girls’ jaws were falling out and their bodies were destroyed.
“I think it was good to bring awareness to the story,” Lawless said.
Performing a stage production this year was much different, mainly because of the entirely empty audience.
“Usually we’re allowed to have the big crowd and everything like that,” Lawless said. “All the schools usually come and watch all the other shows. We weren’t allowed to have that this year.”
The prop set up and technical aspects of the show were also fairly complex, Everett said.
“We actually did blackouts and rotating scenes, so it was pretty complicated as far as that went,” she said. “The technical side of it, we actually ended up with a tech crew of four people who were working pretty constantly doing sound effects and stage managing, and we had costume designer. They did a great job.”
The play was challenging, just like this school year, Lawless said.
“It was a weird way to have a last one act, but I’m just thankful we got to have one act,” she said. “That’s just how I’m looking at it this year.”
Katherine Everett also brought home an outstanding actor award at state, and Braylee Flowers won an outstanding actor award at region.