Members of a team implementing a plan to treat contamination on the site of Pinova’s pine resin plant gave a rundown of the processes involved and answered some questions from the public Wednesday.
Mark Johnson, an attorney with Gilbert Harrell Law Firm representing Hercules, the former owner of the plant, said the company will endeavor to be very transparent and communicative with the community as the corrective action plan, or CAP, is put in place.
“The central idea behind this corrective action is getting the work done now,” Johnson said.
Greg Roush, a consultant on industrial environmental issues with GeoSyntec, kicked off the informational part of the meeting with an explanation of the overall plan.
Roush, also the CAP project manager, said Hercules has done a lot of work to address pollution already — including excavating 15 tons of contaminated soil from the site and sediment in a nearby drainage ditch before lining it with concrete — but that there’s plenty of remediation work left.
He assured those taking part in the online meeting that contamination on the Pinova property poses no threat to the general public.
“Factory operations back in the day were not environmentally conscious like they are now, so as a result, over time chemicals seeped into the ground until we’re where we are today,” Roush said.
Hercules will be taking an adaptive approach by following three steps in rotation: implement parts of the plan, watch the results and tweak it as necessary and continue to investigate the site for more instances of contamination.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and for this case, the adaptive approach makes the most sense,” Roush said.
An important part of the plan is containing potentially contaminated groundwater on the site, said Duane Graves, a microbiologist on the project.
Part of the adaptive process is staying on the lookout for new technologies that could improve the remediation process, Graves said. No new technology will be used without approval by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
Soil analysis found 34 areas in need of remediation, Graves said.
The location of a former toxaphene tank farm — where Hercules once stored a significant amount of the toxic pesticide that has since contaminated the ground — will be the subject of an entirely separate corrective action, he explained.
Several factors make excavating the toxaphene- drenched soil the less desirable option, said Chris Saranko, a public health scientist with GeoSyntec. Instead, the action plan calls for the use of “in situ solidification,” in which the soil is mixed with something like cement to fix it in place and contain the contamination.
It’s the fastest option, less disruptive to the plant and community, and it doesn’t simply take the contaminant elsewhere. Further, it’s a widely accepted and used technique at the EPD and federal Environmental Protection Agency.
GeoSyntec specialist Todd Creamer filled attendees in on vapor intrusion. When contaminated groundwater evaporates, it can filter upward through the ground and eventually reach inhabited areas.
Like a residential radon mitigation system, GeoSyntec’s solution is to use a specialized pump to pull air out of the soil where the toxaphene is known to sit, treat it and release it into the air above the plant.
The plan also includes methods of treating benzene contamination via chemical oxidation that destroys the contaminants’ chemical bonds.
Another method of treating groundwater is injecting oxygen into the ground to stimulate bacteria known to eat benzene and chlorobenzene, called a biowall, while simultaneously using another anaerobic bacteria to destroy chloroform in the ground.
While the corrective actions take effect, Adria Reimer, a geologist with GeoSyntec, said another team would continuously look for more areas to treat.
“This way we can really zero in on locations for future remediation,” Reimer said.
A copy of the plan can be found at the Brunswick Glynn County Library on Gloucester Street or online at herculesbrunswick.com.
Another public meeting is scheduled on April 13 in the Brunswick library to update the public on cleanup efforts at the Terry Creek outfall site on U.S. 17.
Alice Keyes, with local environmental advocacy group One Hundred Miles, asked how wide the biowall needed to be to properly treat the benzene, chlorobenzene and chloroform.
GeoSyntec did the math, Graves said, and based on the movement speed of groundwater in the area he said the biowall would be around 50 feet wide. In fact, some early research suggests the 50-foot width might be upwards of twice as wide as necessary.
Susan Inman, coastkeeper for the Altamaha Riverkeeper, asked what amount of benzene in the groundwater GeoSyntec would consider acceptable.
Graves also answered that question, saying the initial step would be to see how the remediation methods work and then review the effectiveness and timeframe.
Another attendee asked if the team knew how saltwater intrusion in the groundwater would affect the contaminants.
Roush fielded the question. He said the team used groundwater from the site in their early tests, so the “somewhat briny” nature of the groundwater there was not a surprise.