A challenge facing workers involved with the Hercules remediation is the complexities involved with the environmental cleanup at the site and surrounding areas.
A goal of the work is to conserve wildlife habitat where possible. The company's conservation work was recently recognized for meeting this objective.
The company was given conservation certification for two sites — the 009 landfill and the manufacturing facility, both located in the Brunswick plant now operated by Pinova.
At the closed and remediated toxaphene landfill, Hercules monitors a pond and wetlands that support a variety of birds and reptiles. A wildflower field near the plant provides habitat for butterflies and other pollinators. And near the meadow, loblolly pines and plants create a forest habitat maintained by Hercules.
Toxaphene, an insecticide produced by Hercules and used in the '60s and '70s, was banned in the United States in 1990.
“The two Hercules sites in Brunswick are recognized as meeting the strict requirements of WHC Conservation Certification,” said Margaret O’Gorman, president, WHC. “Companies achieving WHC Conservation Certification, like Hercules, are environmental leaders, voluntarily managing their lands to support sustainable ecosystems and the communities that surround them.”
Wildlife Habitat Council promotes and certifies habitat conservation and management on corporate lands through partnerships and education.
Tim Hassett, the remediation project manager, has worked with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division on the remediation since the 1990s.
A goal is to reduce risk of human exposure related to past manufacturing activities while restoring and conserving the natural resources.
"The results speak for themselves,’ Hassett said. "Nesting boxes in our wetlands help breeding birds every year. Spring wildflowers in our pollinator field attract butterflies and birds. A dual goal of our successful remediation in Brunswick is to return eligible portions of the land to the community for productive re-use, while we promote the conservation of natural resources.”