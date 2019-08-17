Hercules backs Terry Creek decision, city and county respond

As expected, Hercules filed a brief Thursday backing the federal government in its decision to stick with the Terry Creek outfall consent decree as originally negotiated between the parties, despite widespread public opposition, including that of the governments of the city of Brunswick and Glynn County.
Hercules reiterated in its brief that the purpose of the public comment period was to comment on the consent decree, not to argue for a different cleanup method. Many people opposing the current plan expressed a preference for full removal of contaminated sediment from the site.
Instead, the proposed plan would put a geotextile layer to keep the current sediment in place, and a new concrete channel to direct further flow.
“As the United States explained in its unopposed motion, the purpose of the public comment period on the CD was to provide interested stakeholders with an opportunity to review and comment on the provisions of the proposed settlement embodied in the CD, not an additional opportunity to argue their preference for a remedy other than the interim remedy that EPA selected in the June 2017 (interim record of decision),” Hercules states. “Indeed, (the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, otherwise known as Superfund) allows the public to comment on ‘the proposed judgment’ so that the United States may consider whether ‘the proposed judgment is inappropriate, improper, or inadequate.’
“It does not give commenters the right to utilize the CD comment period to question EPA’s remedy selection, which was already subject to extensive public comment before the IROD was issued in 2017.”
Hercules also “wholeheartedly” agreed that the consent decree is the best way forward for redevelopment of the site.
“A number of commenters suggested that redevelopment of the site will be impaired if the CD is entered because the interim remedy does not entail the complete removal of all toxaphene-impacted sediments in the outfall ditch,” Hercules stated. “In its unopposed motion, the United States explained that the interim remedy for (Operable Unit 1) will actually benefit potential future redevelopment by improving protection to human health and the environment, and that it may also serve to restore value to the property and surrounding communities.”
The city and the county governments filed for permission for leave to file a friend of the court brief in the matter, and with it filed that brief opposing the consent decree.
“It is imperative that Hercules be held accountable for the damage it has caused and that it permanently and effectively remove the contamination,” they argue. “But the proposed consent decree simply slaps Hercules on the wrist and allows the pesticide company to cover up the contamination, rather than remove it. Specifically, the consent decree would require Hercules to implement Alternative 4 (Concrete-Lined Channel ReRouted with Limited Sediment Removal), the interim remedy selected in the June 2017 OU1 IROD. The details of that plan are discussed in the EPA’s motion in support of the consent decree.
“In essence, the consent decree would allow Hercules to cover the toxaphene-contaminated site with clean soil, and to route runoff from the contaminated area into an open, concrete-lined ditch. By way of contrast, the remedy preferred by the vast majority of the officials, groups, organizations, and citizens who commented on the IROD and later the CD is complete removal of the contaminated soils and remediation of the area.”