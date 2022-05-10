Brunswick postal workers deliver mail rain or shine, and for the 30th year, they want to deliver food to the hungry in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
On Saturday, anyone who wants to make a donation simply needs to leave a bag of nonperishables and canned food by their mailbox.
“We pick them up at the mailbox, bring them back to the post office and distribute them to local food pantries and charities, and they distribute it to the community,” said Michael Robinson, one of the organizers.
The food drive is an initiative started by the National Association of Letter Carriers, but all the donations go to local charities, Robinson said.
“All the food stays local,” Robinson said.
Among the recipients are Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Feed My Sheep, Salvation Army, Safe Harbor and various church organizations with food pantries.
Monetary donations are also welcome, he said. Make checks out to the NALC and designate the money for a local charity or food pantry.
“If they want to leave a donation in the mailbox we’ll take that and make sure it gets to the right place,” Robinson said.
Brunswick and Glynn County’s generosity is never in doubt, he said.
Robinson worked for the Brunswick Post Office 32 years before retiring, organizing the food drive locally for 20 years. He estimated in the three decades since the food drive’s inception the area has averaged around 40,000 to 50,000 pounds annually.
“We collect a lot of food and it does a lot of good in the community,” Robinson said. “Over the years, Glynn County has been very participative and very generous. We want to thank them for making it a success.”