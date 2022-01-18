The Golden Isles Veteran Village and the Roosevelt Harris Jr. Senior Center will get a cash infusion thanks to funding from the CARES Act.
The veterans project will be allocated $56,000 to help with the creation of transitional housing for homeless veterans and the senior center will receive $24,000 to rehabilitate additional outdoor recreation and social space if commissioners approve the agenda item.
The funding is among a number of topics scheduled for discussion at Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting.
City officials will have to make a decision about the planned purchase of a new ladder truck for the Brunswick Fire Department.
The current truck is limited in its height capacity and is outdated. Newer trucks have buckets that extend and are safer to use.
The new truck will have a 100-foot ladder, which is needed. Recent fires have required mutual aid from outside departments because of the city’s limitations.
The department was planning to buy a new truck with SPLOST funds, but the referendum that would have paid for the vehicle was voted down last year.
The proposal that will be considered by commissioners is for $1.3 million to come from the Oglethorpe Conference Center project that was abandoned by the city last year. Voters, in the same special election where they rejected the SPLOST referendum, approved returning the unspent money from the conference center to the city and county.
But only one bid came in for the truck at $1.5 million, meaning the city will have to take the remaining money from the general fund. The truck will cost about $1.4 million and another $140,800 to purchase equipment to outfit the truck.
Commissioners will also consider approving a new vacation home rental ordinance.
The ordinance, mirrored after one enacted by Glynn County last year, uses a third-party vendor to identify rental homes in the city and collect excise taxes.
The ordinance will place limits on occupancy and the number of vehicles allowed. It also will require a local point of contact who’s available 24 hours a day.
Those who violate the ordinance will face a $250 fine for a first offense. A second offense within a 12-month period will cost $500. A third offense within a 12-month period will cost the offender $1,000.
Failure to pay taxes on a short-term rental could result in revocation of the certificate of operation.