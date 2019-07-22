Three local organizations have been awarded a combined total of more than $439,000 in state grants to help support homeless and HIV/AIDS populations in the Golden Isles.
Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, Inc. was awarded two grants, collectively worth $90,000, for homeless prevention and rapid rehousing.
Gateway Behavioral Health Service was awarded four grants worth more than $129,000 to help support rapid rehousing, street outreach, shelter plus care support services/harm reduction programs.
Safe Harbor Children’s Shelter, Inc. was awarded five grants worth over $220,000 to help support emergency shelter, street outreach, hotel motel voucher, Emergency Solutions Grants support services and Georgia Homeless Management Information System programs.
The grants awarded by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs were announced Wednesday by state Sen. William Ligon, R-St. Simons Island.
“I am thankful that DCA realizes the hard work, dedication and funding it takes to keep these life-saving services available to vulnerable populations,” Ligon said in a statement. “These organizations serve as valuable resources to many people in Glynn County and the surrounding areas. These groups provide assistance to those who are struggling with difficult life situations and work to help them mend their lives and renew family relationships.”