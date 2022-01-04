Sam Adams checked out the water oak the wind knocked down in the front yard of his parents’ house in Vassar Point overnight.
The tree blocked Vassar Point Drive until some residents cut limbs from the top of the toppled tree and cleared the road.
Adams, who is visiting from Richmond, Va., said he couldn’t say when the tree fell and didn’t realize the chain saws he heard running at dawn were right in front of the house.
“It was so windy, it was hard to tell,’’ he said.
Adams said he had walked a dog under the tree about 11 p.m. Sunday.
“I was thinking how pretty it was under the tree and now it’s gone,’’ he said.
The tree was mostly hollow, and half of what had been a double trunk already had fallen during a windstorm years ago.
The weather event was nothing new, said Kirsten Chaney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
“A cold front went through and it was a really strong one,” Chaney said Monday. “By the time it got to Brunswick it was just rain, but what probably caused the trees to come down was behind the storm.”
While the front brought a bit of a chill with it, the NWS is still expecting a warmer than average winter.
Chaney said specialists from a variety of agencies saw no reason to revise their forecast.
Today’s weather forecast calls for a party sunny sky with a high around 59.
The News’ Taylor Cooper contributed to this story