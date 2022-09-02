Traffic on Georgia highways this Labor Day weekend, a three-day holiday for many, is expected to be thicker than normal.
Just how much thicker remains to be seen. While gas prices are continuing to drop, other costs elevated by inflation are not.
The average price per gallon of regular unleaded gas in Georgia as of Monday was $3.34, 5.1 cents lower than it was the previous week, according to GasBuddy.
GasBuddy obtained the average through a survey of 5,883 gas outlets in the Peach State.
The lowest price found in the state was $2.89 per gallon. The highest: $4.59.
The national average price of gasoline fell by 5 cents, setting the new average at $3.81 per gallon of regular unleaded. That’s 39.8 cents lower than a month ago but 69.1 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Georgia’s lower prices include the absence of the 28.7 cents per gallon state gas tax, a reduction in cost that will remain in effect. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that he was extending suspension of the tax through Oct. 12.
Prices at the pump have declined 11 consecutive weeks but still remain $1 or more higher than last year.
“Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Hold on to that cash in the cookie jar. There could be a few bumps ahead.
“Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest,” De Haan said. “While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region.
“For the rest of the country, however, we’ll continue to see prices moderate. This is, of course, subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue.”
De Haan said higher gas prices has had an impact on travel the past three months.
At the beginning of summer, 58% of Americans participating in a GasBuddy survey indicated they planned to travel some time during June, July and August.
Only 33% acknowledged travel plans for Labor Day weekend, the official end of the summer vacation season.
It should be noted that gas was more than $1 higher than it is today at the time of the survey.
“It was a dizzying time as gas prices surged ahead of summer, which caused many Americans to re-think their summer travel plans, only for the longest decline in gas prices since the pandemic to start providing meaningful relief,” he said. “As the sun sets on summer, gas prices are in far more familiar territory and could continue to decline well into fall, barring major disruptions from hurricanes and the likes.”
Kemp considers extension of gas tax suspension one of the tools at the state’s disposal to combat inflation and high pump prices, all of which he blames on President Joe Biden and the Democrat majority in Congress. Kemp is a Republican.
“As I’ve said since we first suspended the fuel tax back in March, we can’t fix everything Washington has broken, but we can use the resources we have as a result of our responsible budgeting to keep more money in the pockets of hardworking Georgians.”
Citing AAA figures, Kemp said the average gas price in Georgia is one of the lowest in the nation and roughly 46 cents below the national average.