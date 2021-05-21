From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Some people believe they will go to Heaven while they live life never considering God or know anything about Him. Others actually say they’d rather go to Hell because it won’t be as boring. Aren’t they really admitting that they believe in the afterlife and can make it whatever they want?
— F.T.
Dear F.T.: Those who believe they will end up in Heaven without belonging to Christ should make their peace with God today. There are actually some people that declare they have no desire to go to Heaven because they believe it will be boring. Some truly think that Hell will be a big party. They imagine that Heaven will be a place where harps are played upon the lofty clouds.
Heaven is not so much about the streets of gold and the gates of pearls, though God has prepared the most beautiful place for our eternal home, but Heaven for the believer means to be in the very presence of Christ the Savior. The Bible says, “We shall always be with the Lord” (1 Thessalonians 4:17). Heaven is God’s home. Heaven is a permanent home filled with His peace. For all those who follow Jesus to Heaven, they will find a happy home where we will glorify the Lord forever.
Most people want to believe they will go to Heaven upon death because they don’t want to consider the alternative. But they must face the truth and receive Christ. Heaven will be filled only with those who belong to Jesus Christ, for those who follow Him, obey Him, and love Him, and Heaven is the place that Jesus is preparing for them. He said, “I go and prepare a place for you… that where I am, there you may be also” (John 14:3). This is a marvelous promise.