If you liked the weather Tuesday, then you are going to like it today, Thursday, Friday and Saturday too.
Some relief will arrive Sunday, but after Monday, bring out the ice. Brace for another June heat wave.
High pressure is the cause for the current heat wave. It is preventing the cooler sea breeze from moving landward, says Kirsten Chaney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Jacksonville.
“It looks like (the heat wave) will last through Saturday and we will have a front come through that will alleviate the heat a little bit Sunday and Monday,” Chaney said.
In Brunswick, today’s heat index, a measurement that combines temperature and humidity, will be the worst at 110 degrees. The heat index Thursday and Friday will be 106. On Saturday, it will be the same as it was on Tuesday, 109.
Temperature-wise, it will be a few degrees cooler on St. Simons Island due to its proximity to the water. When the mercury climbs to 96 in Brunswick, it will be 93 on the island.
The weather service says there is a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Friday.
Chaney said the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory when the heat index rises to 108 and above. A heat warning is issued when it reaches 113.
“We do consider 108 to be the start of the more dangerous heat indexes,” she said.
Emergency Management Agencies along the coast began issuing heat advisories Tuesday.
There are a few precautions people can take when outdoors. In addition to drinking plenty of fluids, health experts recommend staying out of the sun as much as possible.
Best advice is to stay indoors in an air-conditioned room.
In addition to wearing light and loose fitting clothing, those working outdoors are advised to schedule physical activity in the early morning or evening hours. Frequent breaks in the shade or inside an air-conditioned room also are recommended.
People who labor in the heat should learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Move an individual who exhibits signs of either to a cool location and call 911.
Signs of heat stroke can include confusion, agitation, irritability, disorientation, delirium and slurred speech. Other symptoms are headache, dizziness, nausea, flushed skin, rapid breathing and heart beat, and cramps.
Children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle, health experts say.