Hannah Boggs is a young woman, but she’s endured a life’s worth of difficulties.
It began in her 20s, when she faced down a serious health crisis.
“I was born with a congenital heart defect. But it wasn’t official, and we just thought it was a heart murmur. I wasn’t diagnosed with anything past that. My parents put me in sports ... I was in the rough and tough stuff,” she said.
“Then when I was a teenager, I started having blackouts. Then after I got married, I had just had our only son and ended up going to the doctor’s office because I felt really sick. They rushed me to Emory.”
Boggs had to undergo open heart surgery. She was only 21 years old. That, unfortunately, wasn’t the end of her problems.
“Two years later, I already had three open heart surgeries in Emory and Texas. And I was just in my 20s,” she said. “People certainly are surprised when they find out. They don’t think that someone in their 20s could have something like this.”
Now in her 40s, Boggs is about to undergo her fourth heart surgery this spring. But that hasn’t stopped her from finding joy in life. A long-time craft enthusiast, she enjoys exploring various activities.
“I have always had a lot of hobbies. I always liked art, I’m the church pianist, I do jewelry but I could never sew or crochet. I went over to a friend’s house, and she taught me how to needle felt,” she said. “I caught on really fast, and it’s very therapeutic.”
Boggs has also decided to put her skills to use for a good cause. She began collecting teddy bears and using needle felting to stitch on little heart patches to give to those who undergo heart surgeries. It’s been a way to occupy herself while giving others a boost.
“When I wasn’t feeling so well, I decided that I could make a bunch of little bears for Emory because I know how traumatic it is for families and the patients,” she said. “A little compassion can go a long way. It’s small, but it’s letting someone know that someone cares about them.”
The hospital excitedly accepted Boggs’ donations. And since then, she’s worked to expand her reach, offering bears to cardiac rehabilitation patients as well.
Of course, that’s a big undertaking. There are many who are going through treatment for heart conditions. She is currently seeking donations of stuffed animals or any type of material used in needle felting.
“Materials, like wool, would be great, and so would new or gently used stuffed animals. I’m going to host a free class for some friends and teach them how to needle felt in mid-April. It can be a little tedious the first time you sew on the application, but it gets easier over time,” Boggs said.
“Anyone who wants to get involved can contact me at 912-409-5777 or message me on Facebook. I just started a group, but there’s only around 50 people on it right now.”
Her goal is to bring awareness to the issue and educate people about the condition. For example, she’d like everyone to know that many who suffer from heart problems have had the ailment since birth, doing nothing to bring it on themselves.
“People have always asked ... ‘Well, do you have high cholesterol?’ or ‘Did you have blocked arteries?’ or things like that,” she said. “They just don’t know that people in their 20s and younger can have heart problems. I just want to bring more awareness to it, and hopefully that will help people be a little more empathetic.”
Both faith and compassion have helped sustain Boggs during her trying times. And today, she moves forward in gratitude for everything she has in life. She encourages others to do the same.
“Definitely don’t take (life) for granted, because we are never promised tomorrow. I live by my faith, and it tells me to love others and also forgive, even the unlovable. Don’t harbor bitterness. It’s so bad for the soul,” Boggs offers.
“Also, don’t worry about the small stuff. Ninety-nine percent and more is just small stuff. And, live and follow your dreams, because you only live it once ... So make the very best if it, even in difficult times.”
