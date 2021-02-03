A hearing initially scheduled today to determine the fate of a controversial Confederate monument in downtown Brunswick has been postponed.
A clerk in city attorney Brian Corry’s office said the hearing has been continued until some time in early March.
The hearing was scheduled in response to a legal challenge by the local Sons of Confederate Veterans over a decision by the Brunswick City Commission to remove the monument that has stood in Hanover Square since 1902.
The Confederate monument became a controversy after it was defaced in black spray paint with the letters BLM last year in the wake of protests sparked by the Ahmaud Arbery shooting death and Black Lives Matter protests.
After some citizens called for the monument to be removed from the square, commissioners created a committee tasked with reaching an agreement on how to handle the issue. The nine-person committee could not reach a consensus and voted 5-4 to keep the monument in the existing location with interpretive signs and plaques to provide context about the role Black soldiers stationed on St. Simons Island played during the American Civil War.
The recommendation, which was not binding, was rejected on Nov. 18 by commissioners, who voted 4-1 to remove the monument.
Later that month, a civil complaint to keep the Confederate Veterans Memorial in its current location was filed by Bennie Williams, commander of the local Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He said the soldier at the top of the monument has the rank of private, which symbolizes the men who sacrificed the most during the war.
“It represents the common soldier,” Williams said. “It’s a memorial to Confederate veterans.”