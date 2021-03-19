Hearings in the trial of the three defendants in the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery are scheduled for May 12-13 in Glynn County Superior Court, according to the county clerk’s office.
The hearings will begin at 10 a.m. each day at the courthouse, 710 H St. in Brunswick, with Eastern Judicial Circuit Judge Timothy R. Walmsley of Savannah presiding.
Gregory McMichael, 65, Travis McMichael, 35, and William “Roddie” Bryan, 51, stand accused of felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and other charges in the Feb. 23, 2020 shooting death of Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. Travis McMichael shot Arbery to death with three blasts from a 12-gauge shotgun in the middle of the road after McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, pursued the 25-year-old man through the neighborhood in a pickup truck. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own pickup truck after seeing Arbery run past his home with the McMichaels following.
Bryan also recorded the killing with his cell phone, a video that sparked national outrage and cries of racism when it went viral online last May. Arbery was Black; the three defendants are White.
Walmsley is a Chatham County Superior Court judge. The case is being prosecuted by the Cobb County DA’s office.
Travis McMichael is represented by attorneys Robert G. Rubin and Jason B. Sheffield of Decatur. Gregory McMichael is represented by Franklin J. Hogue and Laura D. Hogue of Macon. Brunswick Attorney Kevin Gough represents Bryan.
Gregory McMichael retired after more than 20 years as an investigator with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, prompting former DA Jackie Johnson to recuse herself from the case. The case then was forwarded to two more prosecutors before being assigned to the Cobb DA after the defendants’ arrests last May.
Glynn County Superior Court judges also recused themselves from the case.
Matters scheduled to be discussed over the two-day hearings include: Bryan’s omnibus motion for fair trial; a McMichael defendant’s notice of intent to introduce evidence; the state’s motion to address Arbery’s character outside of a jury’s presence; and defense attorneys’ motion to exclude defendants’ jail calls from trial.
Anything not addressed in the given timeframe will be addressed at a later date.