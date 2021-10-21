The cost of hearing aids may soon be coming down.
Four years ago, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, successfully pushed legislation through the U.S. Congress calling on the government to bring down the cost of the hearing devices.
It could accomplish lower prices by making hearing aids available over-the-counter.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now embracing the idea. It announced this week a new proposal aimed at making hearing aid technology more affordable and accessible for millions of Americans.
Carter calls it a common sense move.
“This is a common-sense effort to make hearing aids more affordable for those who need them,” Carter said. “Opening competition sparks innovation and brings down costs to increase access to devices that can drastically improve the quality of life for many Americans.
"While it should not have taken this long, I appreciate the FDA finally heeding Congress’ call to open this market.”
President Donald Trump signed the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017 into law in August 2017 as part of a larger reauthorization of the FDA. Carter joined former Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy, D-Massachusetts, in introducing the hearing aid provision.
Carter said he sustained attacks from a secretive dark money group for reaching across the aisle to bring down the cost of hearing aids.
The costliness of hearing aids prevents many who need the technology from purchasing it, he said.
Hearing aids currently average more than $5,000 per pair and are often not covered by Medicare or private insurance, said Carter, a pharmacist by profession.
The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communications Disorders reports that only 1 in 5 who need hearing aids acquire them with many citing cost as a barrier.