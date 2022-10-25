100618_ghost tour 1
In this October file photo, homes on Union Street are seen in the Brunswick Old Town Historic District.

 Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

Dead men tell no tales, but this Friday and Saturday the living will relate true stories of Brunswick’s haunted locales in this year’s Haunted Union Street fundraiser for the Magnolia Garden Club.

A guide will take anyone who’s brave enough to six locals on and around Union Street to hear some of the true — or truth-based — tales of ghosts and hauntings in the city’s downtown historic district.

