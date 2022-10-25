Dead men tell no tales, but this Friday and Saturday the living will relate true stories of Brunswick’s haunted locales in this year’s Haunted Union Street fundraiser for the Magnolia Garden Club.
A guide will take anyone who’s brave enough to six locals on and around Union Street to hear some of the true — or truth-based — tales of ghosts and hauntings in the city’s downtown historic district.
“All the stories are true, although you take a little artistic license with some things to make them more interesting,” said GuyNel Johnson with the Magnolia Garden Club.
Ivan Figueroa, one of the storytellers and a historic district resident himself, says he didn’t have to take much liberty with his story, titled “In the Darkness of Night.”
It centers around the people buried in a historic burial ground in Wright Square, many of whom were interred after succumbing to a disease outbreak two centuries ago.
“There really were some interesting correlations,” he said. “The way people behaved in 2020 and 200 years ago are very similar. I will tease with this: there is a parallel to what we experienced in 2020.
“When you really look at it, people haven’t changed that much.”
Johnson will relate the tale “Ms. Virginia Loves a Party,” which is about a ghost that haunts her own home.
“I have had several experiences here with her,” Johnson said.
She recalls the first time seeing Ms. Virginia as she glided past her bathroom door well past dark. Johnson could feel right away it was a ghost.
“This lady was a debutante from a prominent Atlanta family, and she married beneath her station. She died in my house,” Johnson said.
She had a good idea of who the ghost was after some quick research, but it was a very obvious limp in the apparition’s gait that sealed the deal — Ms. Virginia was afflicted with diabetes and walked with a cane after losing her leg.
During Haunted Union Street, Johnson will talk about a few of the happenings in her house, one of which ties into the name of the story.
At another home, guests will hear about an old sea captain who still frequents a house he inhabited in life, a ghostly stagecoach fleeing a long-defeated military force and an alleged witch who died in a house fire and the family that came to live on her property, all of which are substantially true.
Tickets are on sale now. For more information call 912-996-0663 or email deanhome@bellsouth.net. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Anyone younger can participate for free. The walking tour starts at 6 p.m. and usually lasts under two hours.
The event is a fundraiser for the Magnolia Garden Club, with some of the funds going to a city project to renovate Wright Square.