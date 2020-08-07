More than 100 health care professionals with the Southeast Georgia Health System signed a letter published in The Brunswick News on Thursday asking Glynn County Schools to require students to wear masks when school resumes Aug. 20.
The school system’s current plan is to strongly encourage students to wear masks in schools but not to require that they be worn. Masks will be required on school buses.
Titled, “An Open Letter to Dr. Spence and Members of the Board of Education,” the letter notes that Glynn County is setting daily records for COVID-19 patients requiring hospital care, including many critically ill patients. This puts stress on the hospital and its resources.
Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital is currently averaging a daily census of about 75 COVID-19 inpatients, including about 20 critically ill patients, according to the letter, which was signed by 123 health care professionals representing a variety of specialties.
COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization generally stay in the hospital for significantly longer than patients who have other conditions. The hospital has devoted additional resources to creating new COVID floors and units and has hired temporary nurses from out of state to keep up with the surge of patients, according to the letter.
“To state our concerns plainly, our community’s health care system could become overwhelmed in the face of a new surge in COVID-19 cases that will be much more likely if schools are reopened with less than optimal preventative measures in place,” the letter states.
The school system plans to offer in-person instruction, with a virtual learning option that has been sent out to families. Nearly 3,000 students are expected to participate in virtual learning when the school year begins.
Research currently available indicates children do not often become seriously ill from COVID-19. But evidence shows that children spread the virus to individuals within the same household who can become seriously ill, according to the letter.
Steps can be taken to curtail spread of the virus locally, the letter states.
“The best evidence available tells us that face coverings are very effective in preventing virus spread and that mandates are substantially more effective than recommendations in decreasing transmission,” according to the letter, which also included the email addresses of local school superintendent Scott Spence and the seven school board members.
Spence and school board members did not discuss the letter in open session at a work session Thursday afternoon.
During the work session, school leaders shared with board members some of the steps that will be taken when a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19 once classes have resumed.
If a case is reported in a school, Spence explained, the principal will contact Valerie Whitehead in the central office, who serves as the school system’s contact with the local public health department.
An all-call will go out to parents of students in that school.
“If we have an incident at each school, everyone’s going to know about it,” Spence said. “We’re going to be as transparent as possible.”
The health department may notify school officials about students who test positive. Contract tracing within schools will follow all positive case reports.
Teachers returned to work this week, and Spence said he’s visited every school over the past few days. Principals and teachers are nervous but ready to do their best with the challenges the new school year will present, he said.
“We will be as ready as we possibly can be,” Spence told the school board.
School board member Eaddy Sams asked if the health department has indicated what level of community spread of the virus the school system will be operating within by Aug. 20.
Most recently, Spence said, the health department informed the school system that the community is in the “yellow” zone for minimal to moderate spread.