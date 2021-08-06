Southeast Georgia Health System is joining state health officials and the CDC in issuing a plea to parents to get their children vaccinated and encourage them to wear masks while in school.
Dr. Shontae R. Buffington, vice chief of the Department of Pediatrics at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in Brunswick, says children are not immune to COVID-19.
She urges parents of children 12 and older to have them vaccinated.
“While most serious cases of COVID-19 have affected elderly adults, we’re now starting to see more and more children test positive,” Buffington said. “Although not yet approved for (younger) children, the vaccine is a chance to protect our adolescents from this devastating virus. And as more of us get vaccinated, more people, including those who are not eligible for the vaccine, will be protected.”
The Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots, the second six weeks after the first, is free to everyone 12 years of age and older. It is available at the hospital and at health departments.
More than four million children and adolescents in the United States have been infected with COVID-19, representing about 14% of all cases, the health system says, citing a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). While many children fare better than adults and only experience mild COVID-19 symptoms, thousands have been hospitalized and several hundred have lost their lives, according to AAP.
It is even more important now with the surge of the delta variant of COVID-19 in Georgia, one of three states that currently accounts for 40% of all hospitalizations in the U.S. Figures released by the CDC show the number of patients in hospitals more than tripling over the past month. It’s skyrocketed from an average of 12,000 to 43,000.
Southeast Georgia Health System was treating 96 positive COVID-19 inpatients Thursday, 72 of them at its Brunswick hospital and 24 at the hospital in St. Marys.
The number of daily deaths attributed to the coronavirus nationwide has increased by 75% over the past 14 days, jumping to an average of 426 from an average of 244.
As of Wednesday, the U.S. death toll had ascended to more than 614,000.
“I strongly recommend children 12 years and up receive the vaccine. My 12 year old was vaccinated in May when the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the ACIP for her age group,” says Julianne Temple, CPNP, Community Care Center, referring to the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
“The ACIP provides advice and guidance to the CDC regarding the use of vaccines and endorsed the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and its use in adolescents earlier this year.”
Buffington suggests parents with questions seek answers from medical professionals.
“There’s many misconceptions out there about the vaccine and, understandably, parents may have concerns,” Buffington said. “Before making a decision, consider the source of information and reach out to your child’s pediatrician with any questions you may have.”
Temple said despite what some might say, the vaccine is safe.
“I’ve heard, ‘It’s too new,’” Temple said. “Vaccines and their components are some of the most studied substances we put in or on our bodies. More than 150 million people in the U.S. have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Data is always continually collected on vaccines to monitor for side effects and vaccine errors. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in those 12 years and older after completing clinical trials and intensive safety monitoring.”
Masks are also important, notes Dr. Renali Agbayani-Bautista, pediatrician at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pediatrics in St. Marys.
“The delta variant is the current prevalent strain and, according to the CDC, much more contagious than the original virus,” Agbayani-Bautista said. “Face masks are the most important tool available to help mitigate the transmission of the virus and protect children who are too young for a vaccine or those who are not vaccinated. For this reason, we support the CDC and AAP’s recommendation of universal mask-wearing in schools and applaud our school districts implementing face mask policies.”
Facial masks are mandatory in some public school systems across Georgia, including in Camden County. They are optional in public schools in Glynn and McIntosh counties, though both systems recommend masks be worn.
The Coastal Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health, citing an advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also recommends children wear masks while at school.
“We recommend indoor masking by everyone at school age 2 and older,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-county Coastal Health District. “This includes students, staff, teachers and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Because this highly contagious delta variant is spreading so rapidly in our community, it’s important right now for everyone who can wear a mask to do so.”
Southeast Georgia Health System offers the free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 12 and older. To schedule an appointment at one of its hospitals, visit sghs.org/covid19-vaccine. There is no cost for the vaccine or the appointment.
For more information about the AAP’s COVID-19 recommendations, visit aap.org or healthychildren.org.