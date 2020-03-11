Southeast Georgia Health System is limiting the number of persons who can visit patients in its facilities and restricting who is allowed to be around them.
The health system said it is taking precautions to ensure coronavirus doesn’t spread to patients in its care.
“In an effort to prepare for possible cases in our region and to minimize the spread of contagious illnesses such as the flu or coronavirus, health system officials are implementing visitor restrictions effective immediately,” the health agency announced in a press release.
No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Georgia, according to the health care system.
But out of an abundance of caution, the hospital will not allow children under the age of 12 to visit patients and will prevent individuals experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms from visiting patients in its hospitals or senior care centers.
The number of healthy people who can visit a patient or resident will be limited to two, and only one visitor will be allowed to accompany an emergency care center patient in the treatment area.
“Visitors who are not experiencing symptoms are welcome to visit their loved ones,” the health system said. “Visitors should wash their hands frequently while in the hospital or use the hand sanitizers available in each patient’s room.”
The hospital advises taking similar preventative measures to the flu: wash hands with soap and water regularly, avoid touching the face, stay home if sick, cover coughs and sneezes and regularly clean frequently-used surfaces.
Anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms should stay home to avoid spreading the disease and call ahead to healthcare facilities before seeking medical attention.
For more information, visit shgs.org or cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Pet concerns
Glynn County Animal Control is asking pet owners to take their furry friends into account when making plans for a potential coronavirus outbreak.
“The reason why we addressed it is there were some humane societies and animal control facilities in other parts of the country who have had owners abandoning their pets out of fear of getting the virus from their pets,” Glynn County Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill said. “We wanted to be proactive and put information out there.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, 18 cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus 2019 — have been reported in Georgia as of Tuesday.
The Humane Society of the United States and the Association for Animal Welfare sent out a coronavirus tool kit for shelters nationwide, Hill said, which contain guidance for pet owners.
“There is no proof that dogs and cats can be infected or become carriers of the virus,” Hill said. “A dog that was placed in quarantine, they believe the owner had kissed it or something and that’s where the positive test result came from.”
While dogs and cats may not be susceptible, their owners are, Hill said.
“Our pets aren’t at risk of getting it,” Hill said. “However, if somebody is sick with it or is placed in quarantine, then having alternate arrangements for care for their pets could be important.”
She recommended keeping one month of pet supplies and medication on hand at home and ensuring vaccines are up to date.
“We’re encouraging people to already have kind of a plan in their mind if they were to become too ill or were quarantined and were not able to care for their pet,” Hill said. “Do they have a family member or a friend or a boarding facility ready to go?”
She also recommended getting pets microchipped, which the shelter is currently offering for free. For more information, call 554-7500.