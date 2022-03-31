Two consecutive days without a single COVID-19 patient in the hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys is a record for Southeast Georgia Health System since the beginning of the pandemic.
Zero patients is what the health system’s two hospitals reported on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The last time that happened at both facilities at the same time was March 9, 2020, when the first COVID patient was diagnosed at the hospital in Camden County.
“It is a great day and one that we hope to experience much more frequently,” Scott Raynes, president and chief executive officer of Southeast Georgia Health System, said Tuesday.
It’s the same story throughout the eight-county Coastal Health District. The number of patients in hospitals in Chatham and Liberty counties was either zero or near zero on Tuesday.
In Chatham County, Memorial and St. Joseph’s hospitals each had two COVID patients. Candler had none.
Closer to Glynn County, Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville reported zero patients suffering from the coronavirus in the hospital Tuesday.
“This is a significant drop in hospitalizations across our district since the onset of omicron and welcome news on the public health front,” said Sally Silbermann, public information officer for the Coastal Health District.
Low hospitalization numbers aside, health officials continue to urge eligible residents to get vaccinated.
Positive COVID cases are still surfacing. Since Tuesday, eight people have tested positive for the virus in Glynn County, four in Camden County and one in McIntosh County.
None required hospitalization.
“We are still seeing relatively low vaccination rates around our district and the state,” Silbermann said. “Just a little over half of the residents in Glynn County — 52% — are fully vaccinated.”
The percentage is even smaller in Camden County, where just under 42% of the population is vaccinated.
“The key to keeping COVID from causing severe illness, hospitalizations and death is to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines,” Silbermann said.
That does not take away from the euphoria felt over the absence of COVID patients in SGHS hospitals.
“While our Camden Campus has experienced days with zero positive COVID-19 inpatients, our Brunswick Campus has had positive inpatients every day since April 6, 2020,” SGHS President and CEO Raynes said.
It is a far cry from August 2021, when the health system reported 166 positive COVID-19 patients between both hospitals during its highest peak.
Raynes cautions against overconfidence.
“While today’s zero COVID-19 census is certainly a day worth celebrating, we urge everyone to remain vigilant in their efforts to protect themselves against the virus,” Raynes said. “Our communities’ transmission rates remain a concern, so we are not free of this virus yet.”
Glenn Gann, a registered nurse, vice president and administrator, said the health system is hopeful the current trend will continue.
“And we are very thankful that our caregivers are able to experience some relief,” Gann said. “While our team members always strive to provide excellent care every day, for almost two years they have gone above and beyond to care for our communities while putting themselves at risk and also worrying about their own family’s health.”
Raynes praised the staff at the two hospitals.
“We are indeed thankful for everything our team members do each and every day and especially during the unusual challenges they faced during the pandemic,” Raynes said. “Our team members are the heart of our health system and it is because of their efforts that our communities can feel assured they will receive optimal care.”
Vaccination schedules can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html?s_cid=11747:covid%20vaccine%20timeline:sem.ga:p:RG:GM:gen:PTN:FY22.