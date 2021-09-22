Health system, Red Cross to host blood drive
Southeast Georgia Health System is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Kemble Conference Room, 3011 Kemble Ave.
The conference room is adjacent to the Brunswick hospital.
Social distancing protocols will be implemented and face masks will be required.
The American Red Cross says it needs donors to sustain life-saving blood supplies, especially blood types O negative, A negative, and B negative. However, all blood types are welcome and can save a life.
Individuals who would like to donate are asked to make an appointment online at RedCrossBlood.org and enter “sghsys” to schedule an appointment, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
The Red Cross will provide donors with a limited-edition college football T-shirt while supplies last, as well as a coupon via email for a FREE haircut from Sport Clips.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by reading and completing the RapidPass® pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.