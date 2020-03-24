The Southeast Georgia Health System sent a letter to the Glynn County Commission recommending placing limits on “non-essential activities” to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The letter, signed by SGHS president Michael Scherneck, chief of staff Erick Bournigal, infectious disease chief Steven Mosher and board member Stephen Chitty, asks the commission to consider adding further restrictions to those imposed by Gov. Brian Kemp in an executive order on Monday.
“As we have seen in nearby communities, social gatherings, including funerals and church services, have been the source of outbreaks that have resulted in a number of deaths and hospitalizations, taxing their local healthcare resources,” the letter states.
Commission chairman Mike Browning said he had asked the hospital for its input and that the letter was well-received by county leadership.
“My answer is, the (commission) will have to meet and we will be meeting soon to discuss these kinds of things in regards to what action the (commission) takes,” Browning said.
He said he’d heard from more people worried about the disease spreading at weddings and funerals rather than church services and wasn’t sure the commission would need to restrict those.
“How that plays into, if it plays into, addressing the concerns of the commissioners here, we’ll have to see. It may be that what the governor ordered at five o’clock (Monday) satisfies these concerns,” Browning said.
“Personally, I think the governor’s directive covers church services ... Is it good enough for the commissioners? That’s a good example. Is the governor’s directive specific enough for the commissioners?”
Browning said a meeting could be held as early as Wednesday. It will likely be conducted virtually in observance of social distancing requirements imposed by Kemp’s order.