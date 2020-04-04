The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Albany shows the potential for a rural health system to quickly become overwhelmed.
The National Guard had to be activated after two funerals in the Southwest Georgia town about a month ago are believed to have triggered a coronavirus outbreak that has spread like wildfire through the city of about 75,000.
At least 30 people have now died and more than 650 confirmed cases of the virus are reported in Dougherty County.
Albany, 174 miles west of Brunswick, is the county seat of Dougherty County.
Southeast Georgia Health System officials have been preparing for the past month for a possible influx of patients in both the Brunswick and Camden hospitals, said Michael D. Scherneck, the health system’s president and CEO.
An incident command center was established Feb. 28 to manage access to the health system’s facilities, obtain scarce supplies and encourage social distancing, he said.
As for a scenario like ones in New York City or Albany, regional health officials are paying attention and learning lessons about the potential for an outbreak to overwhelm hospitals.
Social distancing is the most effective precaution health officials are recommending to slow the spread of the virus. In preparation for a local outbreak, the health system has limited elective, non-urgent procedures to conserve vital resources such as blood products, personal protective equipment, ventilators and other critical equipment.
In the 40-bed Camden Campus, Scherneck said the hospital has 17 beds ready and staffed to care for patients under investigation for COVID-19, and 23 beds for other patients, including 12 maternity care beds. Five of the beds are in the ICU unit for general needs and certain patients under investigation for COVID-19, he said.
“However, patients with greater needs, including more critically ill COVID-19 patients, will be transferred to the Brunswick campus where there are a greater number of critical care physician specialists available 24 hours a day,” he said. “In doing so, we will also be able to consolidate scarce medical equipment and supplies.”
Local schools and businesses have also helped by donating masks and gloves.
“We are also working with the state of Georgia, which is allocating items for its stockpile,” he said. “Many items are in short supply which has required the health system to implement conservation efforts.”
It’s still unknown how the outbreak will test the health system as more cases get diagnosed, but Scherneck believes social distancing will flatten the curve and benefit the supply chain.
“This initiative is also expected to have a beneficial impact on the demand for ventilators,” he said.
This is the time of year when many people experience flu-like symptoms. Health officials recommend people contact their local health provider to make preparations for a visit to the emergency room.
As the number of requests for tests continues to grow, the health system is looking at other options to get tests results.
“To assist the community in determining the best place to seek care, we have started a COVID-19 screening hotline, 466-7222, which is staffed with Southeast Georgia Health System nurses and advanced practice providers,” he said. “Patients who meet criteria for an in-person screening will be given an appointment and instructions for a virtual or in-person physical exam and, if warranted, instructions for testing.”