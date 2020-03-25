While COVID-19 case numbers remain low in Coastal Georgia compared to other parts of the state, Southeast Georgia Health System leaders are working now to make sure the hospital is prepared to handle a higher case load.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there are five reported positive cases in Glynn County and 20 positive cases in the Coastal Health District.
But preliminary test results typically take four to five days to obtain. And as of Wednesday afternoon, Southeast Georgia Health System was waiting on around 150 test results to come in. The oldest pending case is from March 13.
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s board of directors heard during its regular monthly meeting Wednesday an update on the health system’s work regarding COVID-19.
The health system set up an incident command center on Feb. 28 that has since met daily. Health system administrators recognized early on that the Golden Isles’ tourism industry, port, Naval base and airports could heighten its risk of virus exposure, said Michael Scherneck, president and CEO of the health system, in a virtual address to the board Wednesday.
The hospital is taking precautions to protect as best as possible its medical staff and to preserve or stock up on supplies in anticipation of an increase in cases.
Visitations have been suspended at the Brunswick and Camden hospitals and outpatient locations. There are exceptions for the critically ill and special circumstances, like in the pediatric and maternity wards. Visitors are also screened for illness and COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Visitors are not allowed in the Senior Care Center.
Elective surgical cases are also being deferred when possible.
Businesses have donated supplies to the hospital, including masks, and the state is working to offer support as well.
“We’re beginning basically what amounts to a stock pile, to be able to take care of folks that come through,” Scherneck said.
Hospitals in areas with higher case numbers, like Albany, Ga., have reported running through months' worth of supplies in a matter of days. Scherneck said the hospital is working to be as prepared as possible.
“That’s really scary, how quickly that hospital was filled up and how quickly they’ve used up all their critical care beds,” he said.
It’s crucial that social gatherings be limited at this time, Scherneck said. The health system administration sent letters to the Glynn and Camden county commissions this week asking them to take further action to stop large social gatherings from taking place.
“We can’t have that because that is the kind of thing that is going to expose more people than we can afford to expose,” Scherneck said.
The Glynn County Commission voted Wednesday to ban large gatherings and close many kinds of businesses. The commission also closed local beaches Friday.
Health system board member Valerie Hepburn commended Scherneck and his team for their proactive approach, especially in such uncertain circumstances.
“I think, for all of us, we know probably the worst is yet to come,” she said.
Scherneck said this preparation has been a top priority for the hospital for many weeks now. And it’s critical that his team is ready.
“Our community is counting on us more than ever right now,” he said.