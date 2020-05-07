Southeast Georgia Health System, having resumed elective outpatient surgeries, says all patients are tested for COVID-19 prior to surgery.
Elective inpatient surgeries will resume Monday.
The services are subject to specific safety guidelines and patients must test negative for COVID-19 within four days of their procedure.
“Over the last several weeks, we have developed effective and efficient operations to manage our COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Vincent K. Arlauskas, chief of the Department of Surgery. “Those factors, along with COVID-19 cases stabilizing in our region, informed our decision to resume elective surgeries."
The health system suspended elective procedures March 18 to prepare for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients. The move was also deemed necessary to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilator capacity, blood supplies, medications and supplies to prepare for these patients.
Patients planning to receive elective surgery will be required to self-isolate at home for four days until COVID-19 test results are available. If the test result is positive, the surgery will be rescheduled for a future date. Those with a negative test result can keep their surgical appointment but will be screened again for signs and symptoms of illness prior to entering the facility.
The health system’s ability to continue elective surgeries will depend on a variety of factors, according to Michael D. Scherneck, president & CEO, Southeast Georgia Health System.
“We have taken exhaustive measures to ensure that we can offer surgical services safely," he said. "We’re moving in the right direction, but if an increase in COVID-19 patients necessitates a return to crisis level care, we will temporarily restrict surgical services again. The entire process is being closely monitored by medical leadership.”